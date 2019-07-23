EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder v Luis Ortiz II date set to delay Tyson Fury II

Phil Jay

Luis Ortiz was in Nevada over the weekend to take in Manny Pacquiao’s amazing victory over Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand.

Whilst in Las Vegas, WBN caught up with Ortiz to inquire about a possible fight date for his impending return with Deontay Wilder.

As confirmed in June by WBC heavyweight title holder Wilder, Ortiz is being handed a return for his efforts back in March 2018.

The Cuban stunned the ‘Bronze Bomber’ in the fiery contest. Only to eventually be taken out late on at Barclays Center.

Now, ‘King Kong’ gets another opportunity. Ortiz revealed when that clash will take place.

“Deontay Wilder is next. The fight is November 9th,” Ortiz exclusively told World Boxing News through his team on Sunday.

Wilder v Ortiz II is expected to head back to New York, lined up just weeks before rival Anthony Joshua’s second offering with Andy Ruiz.

WBN understands Joshua v Ruiz II will happen in December. Madison Square Garden remains the favorite over Cardiff in the UK.

Fury will now be back in action in October or November as ‘The Gypsy King’ readies himself for another dance with Wilder next year.







DELAY

Initially, February 22 was touted for the battle between the top two in the division. But judging by the date Ortiz gave WBN, that would be highly unworkable.

The turnaround of fifteen weeks is just too quick for an encounter of that magnitude. So provided Wilder comes through Ortiz, Wilder v Fury is more plausible to take place later in March or April of 2020.

It’s further bad news for WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte. The ‘Body Snatcher’ was hoping to land his shot by the end of May.

World Boxing Council chiefs had given Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn assurances that the Londoner’s chance would come by then. Although WBN understands that’s only a deadline the deal has to be agreed by.

Whoever wins from Wilder v Fury II in the spring, will have until late May to confirm the mandatory will happen.

Whyte’s chance will eventually come later in the summer of next year. The only possible way it happens earlier is if Ortiz shocks Wilder.

WBC TIMELINE

Oct/Nov – Tyson Fury warm-up

Nov 9 – Wilder v Ortiz II

Dec – Whyte returns

2020

Mar/Apr – Wilder v Fury II

July/Aug/Sept – Whyte WBC title shot