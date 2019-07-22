Kubrat Pulev free to box Ruiz v Joshua II winner as suspension is lifted

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Bulgarian heavyweight contender Kubrat Pulev is free to fight in the State of California as a suspension handed down has been lifted.

The veteran had his license revoked for what was deemed inappropriate behavior towards a Las Vegas journalist.

Pulev was ordered to attend awareness events in Nevada to convince the CSAC of his determination to recognize his mistake.

Taking to social media, team Pulev confirmed the news.

“The good news came from the California State Sports Commission. With a complete majority, they abolished its ban at today’s meeting,” read a statement.

Without the ban being overturned, Pulev’s career and position as IBF mandatory challenger were in jeopardy.

A return to the ring is expected in the coming months before Pulev is then expected to be ordered to face the winner of the Andy Ruiz v Anthony Joshua rematch.

