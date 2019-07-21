LIVE: Manny Pacquiao v Keith Thurman – Results from Las Vegas

World Boxing News

World Boxing News provides live results from ringside at the MGM Grand Garden Arena as Manny Pacquiao battles Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight title.

Former WBC bantamweight champion Luis Nery destroyed Juan Carlos Payano with a devastating body shot in the FOX PBC Pay-Per-View opener.

Nery was clearly the stronger of the two fighters and began chipping away at Payano’s defense from the off.

Getting to Payano in the mid rounds, it seemed a matter of time before Nery had his opponent in real trouble.

It came in the ninth, when a crunching hook ended the contest. Payano stayed on the canvas for a good forty seconds crippled in pain.

OFF-PPV RESULTS

Caleb Plant proved why he’s called ‘Sweet Hands’ against an out-classed challenger in Mike Lee.

Plant put the writing on the wall early and proceeded to land bombs to drop Lee at almost every opportunity.

Lee was downed on numerous occasions until the contest was halted in the third.

In the FOX heavyweight offering, Efe Ajagba scored a unanimous victory over a tough Ali Eren Demirezen.

Nigerian Ajagba remains undefeated in his continued quest to get into the top division mix.

A featherweight offering began proceedings as John Leo Dato stopped Juan Antonio Lopez in the fifth round. That bout was just prior to Genisis Libranza getting Carlos Maldonado out of there in the fourth. The flyweight is now 19-1.

REMAINING BOUTS

12 – World Boxing Association Super World Welterweight Title

Keith Thurman v Manny Pacquiao 61 7 2

12 – welterweight

Yordenis Ugas v Omar Figueroa Jr

8 – welterweight

Abel Ramos v Jimmy Williams

10 – welterweight

Sergey Lipinets v Jayar Inson

PAC TRAINERS

Pacquiao is in a confident mood ahead of his bout for the WBA welterweight world championship against ‘The One’ Thurman at the MGM Grand.

‘Pacman’ is keen to prove age is just a number and has revealed his work rate in the camp is the main reason for his longevity inside the ring.

The Filipino icon’s chief trainer Buboy Fernandez has weighed in ahead of the 147-lb showdown and analyzed Pacquiao’s activity at Wild Card Gym.

“We always study our opponent before training camp and determine what we’ll focus on based off that. We have great sparring partners for Thurman. The biggest difference these days is that we have more days off than when Manny was younger.

“Manny still has the speed and the power. This is going to be a great fight on July 20. Manny wants to fight toe-to-toe and show the whole world that he can still fight.”