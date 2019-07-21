Dillian Whyte claims WBC strap, guaranteed shot at Wilder v Fury II winner

World Boxing News

📸 Dave Thompson

Dillian Whyte picked himself up from the canvas to record a unanimous decision victory over a brave Oscar Rivas to guarantee himself a shot at the WBC world title next year.

It was in the early rounds where both men decided to bite down on their gumshields. Whyte landed a big right before attempting to finish the job in emphatic style.

However, the Columbian proved his credentials and recovered before landing a few solid shots of his own.

After an exciting second round, the ‘Body Snatcher’ dictated the pace of the fight during the next few rounds with his jab.

With swelling starting to appear around the left eye, frustration began to kick in for the away fighter. Rivas repeatedly threw his right without much success.

Round nine saw the fight open up though as ‘Kaboom’ lived up to his reputation of possessing huge power by stunning Whyte with a flush right uppercut to the canvas.

For a moment, London’s O2 had been silenced.

However, much to the encouragement of the crowd, Whyte dug deep and displayed his resilience to see out the final two minutes.

It was a solid response from Whyte in the 10th, who came out swinging with his WBC mandatory spot hanging by a thread. Whyte threw several wild shots and landed at times against Rivas, who looked fatigued after pouring his heart and soul into round nine.

Offering little in the final two rounds, Whyte reigned supreme in London once again with the judges scoring it 115-112 x 2 and 116-111.

In the process, Whyte won the interim WBC strap.

The Brit has spent over 600 days as WBC’s No.1 contender. The most days without a world title shot in boxing history.

Whyte will now await his chance of getting his chance to win the green-and-gold coveted belt.

Who he’ll fight is yet to be confirmed. Deontay Wilder takes on Luis Ortiz in a rematch. The American then meets another familiar foe in Tyson Fury.

Either way, fans will anticipate a potential dust-up with heavyweight’s biggest hitter or boxing’s most charismatic fighter in the ‘Gypsy King’.







MAIN UNDERCARD

Underdog David Price took the bragging rights against Dave Allen. Price ensured his boxing career remained intact.

The Olympian dominated the Battle of Britain proceedings and never looked in trouble as the ‘White Rhino’ struggled to get past the Liverpudlian’s jab.

Following the 10th round, Allen returned to his corner, only to instruct Darren Barker to throw the towel in.

Whilst having a cut above the eyelid, Allen’s reasoning behind retiring from the fight remains unknown.

WBN would like to send their best wishes to the fans favourite. Allen looked in great discomfort after the bout.

For Price, he now gets his moment to bask in glory at London’s O2 before planning his next assault on a red-hot heavyweight division.

It was a crushing victory for Derek Chisora. ‘Del Boy’ landed a vicious right to KO Polish southpaw Artur Szpilka in the second round.

Alongside David Haye, ‘War’ Chisora revealed his hopes of securing a showdown with another Matchroom fighter. A former heavyweight ruler from New Zealand.

He said, with Geography obviously not his strong point: “We want Joseph Parker. As long as he doesn’t run away like an Australian chicken.”

Chisora improved his record to 31-9 with 22 KOs. He won his second successive fight since linking up with Dave Coldwell.