Dave Allen says ‘he’s okay, but probably done’ after loss

British heavyweight Dave Allen says he’s likely to retire amidst health concerns over the last twelve to eighteen months.

Allen stated he just hasn’t been right lately after faltering to a tenth round defeat to David Price in London.

Taking to social media in an emotional reassurance to his fans, Allen said: “Dont want anyone to worry about me, just a hard man gone old and soft the last 18 months.

“I’m very happy and proud of David Price.

“I will be okay but the last 12 months or so my health has been deteriorating.

“I’m glad I hung on took the chance and made money. Now (I’m) probably done.

REPORT

Underdog David Price took the bragging rights against Dave Allen and ensured his boxing career remained intact.

The Olympian dominated the Battle of Britain proceedings and never looked in trouble as the ‘White Rhino’ struggled to get past the Liverpudlian’s jab.

Following the 10th round, Allen returned to his corner, only to instruct Darren Barker to throw the towel in.

Whilst having a cut above the eyelid, Allen’s reasoning behind retiring from the fight remains unknown.

WBN would like to send their best wishes to the fans favourite, who looked in great discomfort after the bout.

Allen was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Reports have since indicated Allen suffered a broken eye socket.

Hearn : Dave Allen was taken to hospital, he has a broken eye socket and some tongue damage, he’s had a brain scan but we don’t think there’s any problem. — Fraser Dainton🥊⚽️🏉 (@SkySportsFraser) July 20, 2019

For Price, he now gets his moment to bask in glory at London’s O2 before planning his next assault on a red-hot heavyweight division.

CHISORA

It was a crushing victory for Derek Chisora, who landed a vicious right to KO Polish southpaw Artur Szpilka in the second round.

Alongside David Haye, ‘War’ Chisora revealed his hopes of securing a showdown with another Matchroom fighter. A former heavyweight ruler from New Zealand.

He said, with Geography obviously not his strong point: “We want Joseph Parker, as long as he doesn’t run away like an Australian chicken.”

Chisora improved his record to 31-9 with 22 KOs. He won his second successive fight since linking up with Dave Coldwell.

The shock result of the night went to Richard Riakporhe’s split-decision victory over Chris Billam-Smith.

The former gave Billam-Smith a first career defeat. In the process, he retained his WBA Inter-Continental title. Judges scored it 93-96, 97-92 and 95-94 in favour of the Londoner.

The pivotal moment came in the seventh where referee Bob Williams ruled a knockdown against Billam-Smith after judging him to have been held by the ropes during an onslaught.

After the fight, Billam-Smith questioned the decision. He said: “The knockdown I do not believe was a knockdown. I was on the rope. It wasn’t a knockdown.”

OKOLIE

In his first outing under new trainer Shane McGuigan, 2016 Olympian Lawrence Okolie retained his WBA Continental strap. He halted Mariano Angel Gudio inside seven.

His opponent refused to engage whatsoever. This prompted boos from the crowd.

‘The Sauce’ put the Argentine out of his misery with three knockdowns in round seven.

Despite the bout not being the most pleasing on the eye, Okolie produced his 10th KO. He stretched his unbeaten record to 13-0.