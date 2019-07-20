Manny Pacquiao: Keith Thurman even made my mom get mad!

World Boxing News

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has cast his opinion on Keith Thurman’s trash talk ahead of their duel on July 20 for the WBA world championship.

Prior to their welterweight battle in Las Vegas, Thurman had promised to send ‘Pacman’ into retirement just like the Filipino icon did with Oscar De La Hoya in 2008.

As Pacquiao enters his 71st professional bout, it’s something the eight-weight king has heard all before. but he’s admitted ‘One Time’ did go below the belt with his comments.

“Well, it is kind of over the line for me, but I’m not angry with him. I’m somebody very motivated by all he says. The trash talk that he did, he made even my mom get mad.

“But it gives me more motivation to focus the training. To focus on my condition. How hard I push the training.

“And believe me, this is a very interesting fight for me. It has been a long time that I have focused like this for a fight.

While Pacquiao is relishing the opportunity to putting on a spectacle for the fans, he expects Thurman to be ready for war and to reproduce form previously shown against the likes of Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter.

“I’m not considering his performance and style on that fight because he just came back from a long layoff of almost two years. So I understand that. This time, this fight I’m sure he’ll be in 100% condition. I’m sure he did a lot of things in training.







POWER

“In my experience, I’ve encountered many boxers that have speed and power. And this is not new for me. I think Thurman, he’s not really that quick but I have to be careful in the ring, in the fight. I have to make sure that everything is fine.”

Pacquiao, who has recently been linked with a showdown with Amir Khan in Saudi Arabia after the latter claimed it had been signed, is eyeing more fights in the future amid speculation on whether he’ll hang the gloves up should he lose to Thurman.

“I’m still okay. I can still fight. My body’s reacting well. My mind and everything is fine. And that’s a big favor from God. This is a blessing.”