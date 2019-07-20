LIVE: Dillian Whyte v Oscar Rivas – Results from London, UK

World Boxing News

Follow live results from the O2 Arena and Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas collide for the chance to meet WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury in 2020.

ALLEN v PRICE PRE-FIGHT QUOTES

PRICE

David Price is expecting a tough, determined and stubborn Dave Allen ahead of his showdown with the charismatic heavyweight.

The pair collide on July 20 with Price’s career on the line as he looks to get past Allen before having one last assault on the heavyweight division.

The Liverpudlian has vowed to execute his tactics on the night at London’s O2 Arena and gave a little insight as to how he’ll perform inside the ring.

“I think he’s rugged. He’s durable. It’s more about preparing for what I’m going to do than reacting to what Dave Allen is going to do.

“We’re preparing more about my plan and my actions that I’m going to take in the ring. Let him react to me rather than me reacting to him. It’s about me getting in there on the night and staying calm and composed.”

MAIN EVENT

If the fight between the pair catches fire like most think it will, then Price is aware it could even take some of the attention away from Dillian Whyte versus Oscar Rivas.

The former British champion sees Allen as a bigger challenge in opposition following victories over fellow compatriots Tom Little and Kash Ali.

“It’s a pick-em fight for the public, so it’s going to be exciting to watch.

“Dave’s got a bit of momentum and I’ve got a bit of momentum. Dave Allen fits the bill for the next step up after Tom Little and Kash Ali.

“No pressure whatsoever because I’m the B-side in this fight and it’s kind of nice, it’s refreshing because Dave Allen is the favourite.

“I know I’m capable and what I’m supposed to do on the night.”

Whyte versus Rivas tops a huge night of boxing in the England’s capital on July 20. Also in action, Dereck Chisora aims to continue his resurgence under Dave Coldwell and former foe David Haye as he goes to war with tricky southpaw Artur Szpilka.

ALLEN

In one of the most fan-friendly domestic battles of the year, Dave Allen and David Price collide in one of three heavyweight bouts at London’s O2 Arena.

The general consensus is that Allen will win if the fight goes into the longer rounds and vice-versa for Price, who fancies an early KO. However, the ‘White Rhino’ has less miles on the clock compared to Price and he believes ultimately, it’ll be a decisive factor when the pair share the ring.

“I believe at this time in our careers he’s on the slide and I’m on my way up. I’m too fresh and dare I say it I’m going to show something new on July 20. I’m going to be too fast as well. David Price would have probably beat me in 2016 because I was only 24 and I was still a novice.

“I’m a grown man now and I’m coming into my own. It’s come at the right time for me and the wrong time for him. I think this will be his final fight.”

If Allen can succeed and achieve his fifth consecutive win, the Doncaster heavy-hitter will have plenty of options to choose from for his next opponent.

BARKER

Despite having won no title in his career, Allen alongside new trainer and former middleweight world champion Darren Barker, is one of Britain’s most popular fighters due to his cheeky sense of humour.

After previously beating former WBA champion Lucas Browne, Allen fancies a crack at another fighter of that callibre.

“When I beat David Price it will be 5 good wins in a row. Ideally I would like the Manuel Charr fight next for the WBA regular. People might ask me why I’d want to fight Povetkin but I fought Dillian Whyte after ten fights.

2After 23 or 24 fights now why wouldn’t I want to get in there with the world’s best fighters? I want the biggest fights possible. I’ve got to beat David Price first but Manuel Charr would be my first choice, Povetkin would be the second.”