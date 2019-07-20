LIVE: Manny Pacquiao v Keith Thurman – Results from Las Vegas

World Boxing News

World Boxing News provides live results from ringside at the MGM Grand Garden Arena as Manny Pacquiao battles Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight title.

REMAINING BOUTS

12 – World Boxing Association Super World Welterweight Title

Keith Thurman v Manny Pacquiao 61 7 2

12 – welterweight

Yordenis Ugas v Omar Figueroa Jr

12 – bantamweight

Luis Nery v Juan Carlos Payano

12 – International Boxing Federation World Super Middleweight Title

Caleb Plant v Mike Lee

10 – heavyweight

Efe Ajagba v Ali Eren Demirezen

8 – welterweight

Abel Ramos v Jimmy Williams

8 – flyweight

Genisis Libranza v Carlos Maldonado

8 – featherweight

John Leo Dato v Juan Antonio Lopez

10 – welterweight

Sergey Lipinets v Jayar Inson

PAC TRAINERS

Pacquiao is in a confident mood ahead of his bout for the WBA welterweight world championship against ‘The One’ Thurman at the MGM Grand.

‘Pacman’ is keen to prove age is just a number and has revealed his work rate in the camp is the main reason for his longevity inside the ring.

The Filipino icon’s chief trainer Buboy Fernandez has weighed in ahead of the 147-lb showdown and analyzed Pacquiao’s activity at Wild Card Gym.

“We always study our opponent before training camp and determine what we’ll focus on based off that. We have great sparring partners for Thurman. The biggest difference these days is that we have more days off than when Manny was younger.

“Manny still has the speed and the power. This is going to be a great fight on July 20. Manny wants to fight toe-to-toe and show the whole world that he can still fight.”

Long-term trainer Freddie Roach also casted his opinion on the contest and suggested it could go the full distance.

TRASH TALK

The legendary boxing coach also laughed off Thurman’s trash talk and warned the American to expect to worst come July 20.

“I am not predicting a knockout. We are just counting on winning every round, one at a time.”

“I think Manny is going to go down as a one of the greatest fighters of all time. And I still have a long way to go to become the greatest trainer in the world.

“I like Manny in the later rounds, that’s where he usually excels. Thurman, to me, that is where he usually starts fading, especially in his last two fights. He starts out quickly and fades as the fight goes on.

“Manny has heard the trash talk from Thurman and he’s not happy about it. But Manny isn’t the type of guy to carry anger into a fight. He will fight the smart fight and stick with the game plan that we have set out to win this fight.

“I think so at this point because he does power with his left hand and then he goes with the big over hand right and that was one of his favorite moves during that time. The left hook does seem to have taken over in that last fight and I just don’t think he’s as much as he was that one time.”