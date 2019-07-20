David Price planning early round shootout with Dave Allen

RINGSIDE

📷 Mark Robinson

David Price has the chance to get back into title contention with a victory over Dave Allen, and the Liverpudlian has revealed his intentions ahead of their heavyweight slugfest at London’s O2 Arena.

Price, who is looking to extend his winning streak to three wins and land his 20th KO, is anticipating the fight to be an absolute war alongside the ‘White Rhino’.

The 2008 bronze-medallist has shrugged off Allen’s claims of winning inside three and is expecting it to be his compatriot who hit on the canvas.

“My best chance of beating Dave Allen will probably be in the opening few rounds so it’s going to be fireworks from the first bell. I’m expecting fireworks, it’s as simple as that. It’s going to be a great clash of styles. He thinks I’m made for him, I think he’s made for me.

“He says he’ll stop me in three, I’ll stop him in two. Dave Allen is a durable fighter but I can knock anyone out and I want to knock Dave Allen out. That’s the plan, to go out to try and stop him. We’ve worked on a lot of things to deal with Dave Allen and I’m confident what we’ve worked on is going to be successful on the night. I’m just focusing on doing what I want to do on the night and that’s to get in the ring and knock Dave Allen out which I believe I’m fully capable of.”

Despite Price having the amateur pedigree and natural power, the once tipped future world champion from Great Britain is the underdog according to the bookmakers.

Allen’s stock has rose significantly during the past 12 months with victories over Nick Webb and former WBA champion Lucas Browne, who was originally pencilled in to fight Price before tasting defeat to the Doncaster heavy-hitter.

‘Pricey’ isn’t surprised considering Allen’s recent winning record and admitted he is revelling the chance to prove people wrong once again.

“Not really because Dave Allen is coming off the back of a good win over Lucas Browne. He’s coming in off four wins. He’s had two notable wins and he’s got momentum going into our fight. He’s the favourite and I expected that, that’s fine with me. Dave Allen is the A side in this fight, I’m in as the opponent. The expectation is on Dave Allen so the beauty for me is that people aren’t expecting me to win as far as the betting is concerned. That suits me down to the ground.”

The pair collide on the undercard of Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas on July 20, which takes place on London’s O2 Arena.