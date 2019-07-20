Dave Allen hospitalized following David Price stoppage

World Boxing News

📷 Mark Robinson

Underdog David Price took the bragging rights against Dave Allen and ensured his boxing career remained intact.

The Olympian dominated the Battle of Britain proceedings and never looked in trouble as the ‘White Rhino’ struggled to get past the Liverpudlian’s jab.

Following the 10th round, Allen returned to his corner, only to instruct Darren Barker to throw the towel in.

Whilst having a cut above the eyelid, Allen’s reasoning behind retiring from the fight remains unknown.

WBN would like to send their best wishes to the fans favourite, who looked in great discomfort after the bout.

Allen was taken to hospital as a precaution.

For Price, he now gets his moment to bask in glory at London’s O2 before planning his next assault on a red-hot heavyweight division.

It was a crushing victory for Derek Chisora, who landed a vicious right to KO Polish southpaw Artur Szpilka in the second round.

Alongside David Haye, ‘War’ Chisora revealed his hopes of securing a showdown with another Matchroom fighter. A former heavyweight ruler from New Zealand.

He said, with Geography obviously not his strong point: “We want Joseph Parker, as long as he doesn’t run away like an Australian chicken.”

Chisora improved his record to 31-9 with 22 KOs. He won his second successive fight since linking up with Dave Coldwell.

The shock result of the night went to Richard Riakporhe’s split-decision victory over Chris Billam-Smith.

The former gave Billam-Smith a first career defeat. In the process, he retained his WBA Inter-Continental title. Judges scored it 93-96, 97-92 and 95-94 in favour of the Londoner.

The pivotal moment came in the seventh where referee Bob Williams ruled a knockdown against Billam-Smith after judging him to have been held by the ropes during an onslaught.

After the fight, Billam-Smith questioned the decision. He said: “The knockdown I do not believe was a knockdown. I was on the rope. It wasn’t a knockdown.”

In his first outing under new trainer Shane McGuigan, 2016 Olympian Lawrence Okolie retained his WBA Continental strap. He halted Mariano Angel Gudio inside seven.

His opponent refused to engage whatsoever. This prompted boos from the crowd.

‘The Sauce’ put the Argentine out of his misery with three knockdowns in round seven.

Despite the bout not being the most pleasing on the eye, Okolie produced his 10th KO. He stretched his unbeaten record to 13-0.







EARLY RESULTS

Croatian heavyweight sensation Alen ‘The Savage’ Babic opened proceedings at London’s O2 Arena.

He picked up from where he left off in Rome as he dispatched Morgan Dessaux inside in the first minute to win his second pro bout.

Fabio Wardley also enjoyed a good night’s work after defeating Mariano Ruben Diaz Strunz to push his unbeaten record to 8-0.

The all-London battle between Charlie Duffield and Dan Azeez saw the latter come out on top to claim the Southern Area light-heavyweight title.

The Lewisham fighter dominated the fight. His opponent failing to land any significant shots.

In round six, with huge swelling under Duffield’s left eye, Mark Tibbs threw in the towel.

Newly turned pro Dalton Smith took to the ring next. He delivered a ruthless display to leave late replacement Ibrar Riyas remaining on his stool after the second round.