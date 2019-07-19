Warriors Boxing sign ‘one of the best ever to come out of Cuba’

RINGSIDE

Warriors Boxing of South Florida and Russia-based Ural Promotions proudly announce the signing of highly coveted blue-chip light heavyweight prospect Osvary David Morrell Gutierrez of Cuba to a long-term promotional contract.

21-year-old Morrell Gutierrez is a fighter considered by many a Vasyl Lomachenko-level talent and one of the most promising fighters to ever come out of Cuba. Among his many amateur distinctions, he was a 2017 Cuban National Champion, a 2016 AIBA World Youth Champion in St. Petersburg, Russia, named “Best Boxer of the Tournament” and a 2018 India Open International Boxing Tournament in New Delhi, India.

Morrell Gutierrez finished his amateur career with an astounding record of 130-2, having only lost to his legendary countryman and Olympic gold medalist, Julio César la Cruz, in a fight many had him winning and to Canada’s Harvey David O’Reilly in Canada, a loss which he later avenged.

Legendary boxing manager/promoter and now Warriors Boxing Chief Operating Officer, Luis DeCubas can’t heap enough praise on the young phenom.

“Most people that know Cuban boxing think this is the best kid to ever come out Cuba. I really believe he will take over the super middleweight and light heavyweight divisions,” said DeCubas. “This is a great signing and I’m very proud to be involved with him and Ural Promotions on this.”

DeCubas, who has worked with many of the greatest fighters of the last 30 years, says Morrell Gutierrez is on another level.

“He’s special. He’s like a Lomachenko with power. He has perfect timing and great footwork and he can crack. Bob Arum thought enough of Lomachenko to put him in a world title fight in his second fight. This guy is the same thing. Five fights and he can be in with a top-10 guy. He’s like a Sugar Ray Robinson type of fighter and a nice-looking kid on top of it. He is going to be a star of the highest order in boxing.”

Morrell Gutierrez arrived yesterday in Miami and is going to live and train there for his professional debut, which will probably be some time in August.

“I am now signed with the team I needed to become a world champion from Cuba,” said Morrell Gutierrez. “I have been dreaming of coming to the United States to become world champion since I started boxing. I am very honored, and I will make all of Cuba proud of my accomplishments.”

Warriors Boxing President Leon Margules said Morrell Gutierrez won’t need long to make his mark in boxing.

“This is the kind of fighter who comes along once in a generation. You don’t go 130-2 as an amateur in Cuba unless you are an extraordinary talent. We are going to help Osvary become a superstar in the sport in quick fashion. He’s not going to need the kind of warm-up fights that other prospects do. He’s already one of the best fighters in his division and he’s only going to get better and stronger as he matures. It’s exciting to be involved in this from his very first fight.”