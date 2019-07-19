Ultimate Boxxer announce partners as franchise continues to grow

RINGSIDE

With anticipation sky-rocketing ahead of this week’s action inside the ropes at Ultimate Boxxer IV, outside the ring the brand continues to gather momentum as it announces five new commercial partners who are backing the fast-growing venture.

Gambling giants MansionBet have been joined by Phenom Boxing, Lucozade Sport, The Presidents Club, Blu and Catax as official sponsors for the Ultimate Boxxer, and will all have visibility when the bell rings at the latest tournament on Friday, July 19 in front of a sold-out crowd at the Altrincham Ice Arena. The entire duration of fight night will also be shown live on BT Sport, with ambassadors Paulie Malignaggi, Anthony Crolla and Steve Bunce calling the shots.

MansionBet have established themselves as one of the leading brands in the sports betting world, offering highly-competitive odds to punters across a plethora of sports, including boxing. They make Mikael Lawal the favourite for Friday night’s Ultimate Boxxer IV tournament.

‘We are delighted and extremely proud to have these organisations supporting what we are trying to achieve at Ultimate Boxxer – it’s a testament to everyone involved with the business that brands such as these want to work with us as the tournament continues to engage with fight fans and appeal to media through digital, social, print and television platforms’ said Tim Blower, Partnerships Sales Manager.

With over 20 years’ experience in the fight business, Phenom Boxing will now fulfil the role of ‘Official Equipment Partner’, producing the highest quality training gear and tournament-approved fight gloves. All eight boxers competing at this week’s event will be donning the gloves as they get it on in the ring in their quest for glory.

Sports-nutrition behemoth Lucozade Sport have come on board as the ‘Official Sports Drink’ provider to Ultimate Boxxer, and are also joined by The Presidents Club, a new, fast-growing, high-energy urban fashion brand who sponsored the Ultimate Boxxer III event.

Fight fans, TV viewers and online fans will notice the ‘Blu’ corner is sponsored by UB’s new ‘Official Vape Partner’ Blu, as it celebrates its 10th year in business in 2019. The brand values it holds to its core such as individuality and forging a different path are shared by Ultimate Boxxer, a tournament designed to attract new fans to one of the world’s oldest sports, presenting it in a fresh, positive light.

The ‘Official Prize Fund Partner’ for this week’s Cruiserweight event will be Catax who are sponsoring the champion’s cheque handed out to the last man standing as the Golden Robe winner in Altrincham.

‘We know we’ve got an excellent product, it’s fast, explosive and potentially life-changing for a fighter should he win an Ultimate Boxxer crown, and this is reflected in the arrival of these new sponsors. We will continue to build our brand and bring the best fighters in the different weight divisions to our events in order to give boxing purists and casual fans a truly immersive fight night experience,’ said UB founder Ben Shalom.