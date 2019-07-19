Mikael Lawal ready to snatch Ultimate Boxxer crown at UB4

RINGSIDE

LAWAL CONFIDENT OF WINNING ULTIMATE BOXXER: “I’M THE MOST EXPLOSIVE, THE STRONGEST AND HAVE THE MOST HEART”

Mikael Lawal (9-0, 6 KOs) is confident he has what it takes to win tonight’s Ultimate Boxxer tournament at the ICE Arena in Altrincham, live on BT Sport.

The 24 year-old is one of eight cruiserweights signed up for the one-night elimination tournament featuring a possible three 3×3 minute round fights, starting with a Quarterfinal clash against Wolverhampton’s Antony Woolery.

“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling sharp and I just can’t wait to put on a good performance for the fans,” said Lawal. “I’ve been working in the gym for quite a while so it’s time for me to put it all out there now.

“I’m fighting Anthony Woolery in the first round and I’m taking him very seriously. There’s not really a lot out there on him but I’ve watched what I could watch and I’m going to go out there and hopefully take him out.”

“You’re definitely going to see me a lot more explosive than usual because of the tournament’s format. Usually you’re fighting over more rounds so you have to preserve your energy, but this time, there are only three rounds so the fights are quite short and you have to leave it all out there.

Lawal, who is signed with Team Sauerland and fights out of Stonebridge Boxing Club, believes he has the edge over his competition and is hoping victory can lead to other high-profile clashes with Britain’s top cruiserweights.

“There’s some tough guys in this competition so I’m not trying to overlook anyone, but I’m very confident I can win,” he says. “I think I bring something different to the table. I think out of all the fighters here, I’m the most explosive, the strongest and have the most heart.

“It would definitely boost my career if I win. It would give me a lot more fans and a lot more exposure that should help me get the fights I want. There’s a big cruiserweight scene in the UK at the moment with a lot of good fighters and I want to be a part of that. I believe I’m ready to mix it with the best of them.”

Watch live on BT Sport or Team Sauerland’s official Facebook page.