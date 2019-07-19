McKinson vows to school Pavko this weekend on ESPN+

RINGSIDE

Feared welterweight Michael McKinson admits taking on dangerous Evgeny Pavko is a risk but is fully confident of taking the Russian to school.

‘The Problem’ (16-0, 2 KOs) is one of the most avoided fighters in the UK having already cruised to WBC world Youth and WBC International Silver honours. On Saturday night, he bids for WBO European glory.

After scouring the domestic scene for a viable rival in vain, McKinson plays host to heavy-handed Pavko (18-2-1, 13 KOs) on tomorrow’s busy #MTKFightNight at the Brentwood Centre – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV.

Ahead of an intriguing 10-rounder, McKinson said: “I had to take this unknown gamble. He’s a massive puncher but I’ve taken gambles since I’ve turned professional so if people want to run and hide then step aside because I’m coming through.

“Yes, Saturday night is a gamble but I know it’s one that’s going to pay off because I’m 100% certain I’ll come out the victor.

“I’m fully focused on Pavko and have been for weeks. Once I take care of him in impeccable fashion, then we can start knocking on doors and mentioning other names again. I’ll take care of business and then talk again.

“I’m so confident going in to Saturday. I can’t wait to prove all those people who still doubt I’m the real deal wrong. Again.

“I’m doing big things for Portsmouth. I’m always flying the flag for them and now I’m fighting a Russian, everyone will be backing me in my bid to protect British pride on Saturday night.”



Alongside the WBO European title clash on the bill is a WBC world title final eliminator between Chantelle Cameron and Anisha Basheel – a fight that is gaining ‘grudge match’ status – plus a Southern Area welterweight collision between Shaquille Day and Louis Adolphe, world-ranked super-bantamweight Thomas Patrick Ward and more.

