Feigenbutz v Nunez undercard begins to take shape for Aug 17

RINGSIDE

Katharina Thanderz (11-0, 2 KOs) and Hadi Srour (3-0, 2 KOs) return to action on August 17 on the undercard of Vincent Feigenbutz’s super middleweight clash with Cesar Nunez at the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

The rising Norwegian stars will be fighting for the first time since signing promotional contracts with Team Sauerland earlier this year following impressive performances at the SØR Amfi in Arendal on March 3.

Thanderz, the former European and WBC International Champion, claimed a majority decision win over the previously undefeated Rachel Ball in Arendal. Overcoming a broken hand in the fourth-round to secure her eleventh victory.

“I felt really good in that fight,” reflects Thanderz. “I felt like I was in control of the fight, and if it wasn’t for the fact that I broke my strongest hand in the middle round, I actually thought I could have finished the fight before the eight rounds.

“I had to have an operation on my hand after the fight. They had to introduce a titanium plate with six screws in order get the bone healed. The doctors said that this was the most secure method to get me back to the ring as fast as possible, and avoiding a possible new injury in the future.”

Now fully recovered, Thanderz is looking forward to getting back in the ring to test her skills against Monica Gentili (6-10, 1 KO), the tough Italian, who has previously gone the distance with current WBO Super Featherweight Champion Ewa Brodnicka and former WBC Lightweight Champion Delfine Persoon, and has shared the ring with current Undisputed Lightweight Champion Katie Taylor.

“I know that Monica Gentili is a brave fighter. She has met the best boxers in our weight division, and she’s not afraid to take challenges,” said Thanderz, ahead of their eight-round lightweight bout.

“She’s only lost once by KO and once by TKO, so she’s physically tough and strong. Her style is a bit different depending on who she meets, but in general I would say she’s the type of fighter who likes to come forward, and as I mentioned before, someone not afraid to take some punches. I’m expecting a hard fight, but I also feel confident in making a great performance against her.”

Srour returns to the professional realm having competed at the European Amateur Championships in Belarus in June, and will be hoping to follow up on his one sided points win over Zoltan Szabo at the SØR Amfi in March as he meets Evgenii Vazem (8-7, 3 KOs) in a six-round super lightweight contest.

“I was very pleased with my performance against Szabo,” says Srour. “It was a big step up for me, and still I dominated and he barely survived in the fourth. I know what I should do now to get the stoppage in my next fight.



“The only thing I have in my head is to put on a performance and show the people I am a man for the future. We are going to deliver the whole package. It is going to be entertainment and we are going for the KO, always.”

“Katharina and Hadi are two of the most exciting talents in Scandinavian boxing and will be great additions to an already action-packed show in Ludwigshafen,” said promoter Nisse Sauerland. “Katharina is closing in on a World title challenge and can move another step closer with a win over Gentili, while Hadi will want to entertain as he looks to build his name in the professional ranks.”

All the action from the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle is available to watch live on Viasport+ and Viaplay in Norway, and Sport1 in Germany. Tickets are available online via www.eventim.de or by calling +49 01806-570440.