Dillian Whyte massively out-weighs Oscar Rivas, O2 running order

Dillian Whyte weighed over a stone heavier than Oscar Rivas ahead of their WBC interim heavyweight title bout.

The winner will be mandatory for Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury.

WHYTE VS. RIVAS WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

4 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

ALEN BABIC 14st 11lbs 6oz v MORGAN DESSAUX 15st 6lbs

(Croatia) (France)

8 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

FABIO WARDLEY 17st 6oz v MARIANO DIAZ STRUNZ 16st 8lbs 4oz

(Ipswich) (Argentina)

18:10 | 10 x 3 mins Southern Area Light-Heavyweight Title

CHARLIE DUFFIELD 12st 6lbs 5oz v DAN AZEEZ 12st 6lbs 9oz

(Canning Town) (Lewisham)

10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Championship

LAWRENCE OKOLIE 14st 3lbs 4oz v MARIANO GUDINO 14st 3lbs 9oz

(Hackeny) (Argentina)

4 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

DALTON SMITH 10st 2lbs v IBRAR RIYAZ 10st 4lbs 3oz

(Sheffield) (Reading)

10 x 3 mins WBA Inter-Continental Cruiserweight Title

RICHARD RIAKPORHE 14st 3lbs 5oz v CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH 14st 2lbs 7oz

(Walworth) (Bournemouth)

10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

DEREK CHISORA 18st 5lbs v ARTUR SZPILKA 17st 5lbs

(Finchley) (Poland)

12 x 3 mins vacant WBA Continental Heavyweight Title

DAVE ALLEN 17st 3lbs 5oz v DAVID PRICE 18st 5lbs

(Conisborough) (Liverpool)

12 x 3 mins vacant WBC Interim Heavyweight Title

DILLIAN WHYTE 18st 2lbs v OSCAR RIVAS 17st 1lbs 3oz

(Brixton) (Colombia)