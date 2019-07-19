Cameron intent on giving Basheel a ‘serious beating’

RINGSIDE

📷 MTK

Chantelle Cameron is eager to get her hands on bitter rival Anisha Basheel when the pair clash in Saturday’s WBC world title eliminator.

With the winner set to challenger Katie Taylor for all four lightweight titles, tensions ran high at the final press conference for the #MTKFightNight in Brentwood – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV.

Huge-hitting Malawian Basheel, who is on a run of eight straight knockouts, described Cameron (10-0, 7 KOs) as ‘dust to sweep away on the path’ – but the Northampton star is adamant a nasty shock awaits her visitor.

Ahead of a mouth-watering 10-rounder, Cameron said: “She has underestimated me and is being complacent. Clearly, all she’s got is power and that’s all her game plan is.

“She’s already focused on the Katie Taylor fight and is obviously overlooking me. Well, I’ve got a massive treat for her on Saturday night!

“Her threats were a joke. I got the impression she was being told what to say. They’re here to hype things up and put on a show but I’m simply here to fight.

“She looks tall and skinny. I’m not bothered about her physicality – I’ve taken a look at her and all I thought was: ‘I’m going to deal with you on Saturday.’

“A serious beating is waiting for her in that ring when the first bell goes.”



Alongside the life-changing final eliminator is a WBO European title collision between undefeated Michael McKinson and powerful Russian Evgeny Pavko, a Southern Area welterweight collision between Shaquille Day and Louis Adolphe, world-ranked super-bantamweight Thomas Patrick Ward and more.

CLICK HERE FOR #MTKFIGHTNIGHT TICKETS