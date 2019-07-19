Boxing odds: All you need to know for this weekend

RINGSIDE

We’ve crunched the numbers ahead of three tantalising dust-ups at the o2 and a world title fight in Vegas

Dillian Whyte v Oscar Rivas

Dillian Whyte has been installed as the 1/5 favourite to overcome unbeaten Colombian Oscar Rivas, as he prepares to headline a stacked British card at the 02 Arena.

Whyte, who will become the WBC mandatory challenger to fight Deontay Wilder should he beat Rivas, has only lost once in his career (to Anthony Joshua back in 2015), but has since improved immeasurably, causing a wave of optimism for him to eventually win a world title.

32-year-old Rivas, who has won all 26 of his professional fights, is the 15/4 outsider, but a very strong amateur pedigree—including victories over Kubrat Pulev and now-unified heavyweight champion of the world Andy Ruiz Jr.—shows he has rock-solid fundamentals, and a Ruiz-style upset on Saturday shouldn’t be overlooked.

Ultimately, Whyte’s physical advantages are likely to be telling later in the fight, and a round 9-12 knockout for the Brit is priced generously at 7/1, which looks like great value.

Oddschecker Sports Writer Ryan Elliott: “Still waiting for his world title shot, all Dillian Whyte can do is keep on winning.

“However, Oscar Rivas is an incredibly dangerous opponent, and has been hugely overvalued by the British bookies, causing 58% of all bets to be placed on the Colombian.”

Dave Allen v David Price

Perhaps the most intriguing fight of the card is a domestic dust-up between Dave Allen and David Price. Though Price towers over Allen, the Doncaster De La Hoya is the betting favourite at 4/9, as the bookies believe his chin will hold up against an expected early barrage from his 6ft8 opponent.

Price, whose last fight ended in bizarre fashion after Kash Ali was disqualified for biting, will know defeat on Saturday may well be a career-ender, and 15/8 suggests the bookies aren’t certain his chin and gas tank, which have been exposed on numerous occasions in the past, will hold up.

Expect a knockout in this one, as the fight is priced at 1/16 to end before the final bell.

Dereck Chisora v Artur Szpilka

For what feels like the 100th time, Eddie Hearn has wheeled out Dereck Chisora for a domestic fight night.

Chisora was brutally laid out by Whyte last December in a proper, old fashioned slugfest, but his bout with tricky Polish southpaw Artur Szpilka will be a very different affair.

Del Boy is the 4/9 favourite on Saturday, but Szpilka is slick, and caused Deontay Wilder some serious issues when they fought in 2016 (before Wilder eventually knocked him out), and looks a fairly generous price at 11/4.

This one could be a bit of a snoozefest, as Szpilka is something of a spoiler, and evens for the fight to go the distance looks a solid bet.

Keith Thurman v Manny Pacquiao

Across the pond, Keith Thurman defends his WBA welterweight title against Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Thurman is the slight outsider, priced at 11/8—although he’s favoured by the bookies over in America—while the 40-year-old Pacquiao finds himself the 8/11 favourite.

This should be an absolutely cracking fight, and the younger, fresher, unbeaten Thurman might just have the edge in this one.