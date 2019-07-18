EXCLUSIVE: Kovalev promoter Duva airs thoughts on Canelo delay, Yarde

World Boxing News

📸 DAZN / David Spagnolo

Main Events promoter Kathy Duva has given WBN an update as to whether a super-fight between three-weight champion Canelo Alvarez and light-heavyweight king Sergey Kovalev is still alive for later this year.

After weeks of speculation as to who Canelo would fight next on September 14, the Golden Boy star made the following announcement:

“As a Mexican, it’s a responsibility and an honor to represent my country in both May and September,” he said.

“Those are my dates. However, as a world champion in multiple weight classes, I also have the responsibility of delivering the most exciting and competitive fights possible.

“That’s why Golden Boy and my team have decided to postpone the date. This is in order to do right by my fans by promoting the best fight possible. And with the best opponent possible.”

Canelo is now out of his regular September slot. More than likely, he will be fighting in December as he did last year against Rocky Fielding.

The move reopens the door for a potential showdown between himself and the ‘Krusher’.

First of all, Kovalev needs to take care of business with his mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde. The pair meet at the end of August in his hometown of Chelyabinsk, Russia.

Despite turning down two offers from DAZN and Golden Boy to fight in September, Duva has revealed a deal can still be agreed for a clash at the end of 2019.

Kovalev first has to make a successful defense of his WBO world title.







YARDE

Speaking exclusively to World Boxing News, Duva said: “Sergey will fight Anthony Yarde in Russia, as planned, on August 24. And so the stakes for that match have been raised considerably!

“Perhaps, assuming that Sergey is successful in Russia – without the complications presented by the mandatory, we will be able to go back to the table. We want to make a deal for Sergey to fight Canelo later in the year.

“Meanwhile, Sergey is focused on one goal. And that is to prepare to defeat Yarde.”