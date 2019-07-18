Conlan v Ruiz capacity pushed to over 10,000 as more tickets are added

RINGSIDE

Organisers of the landmark event have restructured plans for the temporary arena in order to accommodate more fans with in excess of 10,000 are now set to provide a unique atmosphere in Belfast’s Falls Park.

As millions more prepare to tune in to broadcasts on BT Sport in association with Frank Warren and ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, anticipation is already hitting fever pitch.

Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan said: “The demand for this event has been even greater than we originally imagined and we’re delighted to be able to offer even more fans the chance to witness history.

“It all goes to show what a great place boxing in Belfast is in and the fact that so many people have snapped up these tickets guarantees a very, very special night on August 3.

“As well as fantastic support from the locals, we’ve been thrilled by the wider appeal the event is having across the world. It will be a truly international event with fighters, media and supporters from all four corners of the globe.”

Topping a sensational card is world-ranked Michael Conlan (11-0, 6 KOs) – a former world amateur champion – back in his hometown to take on dangerous Argentinian Diego Alberto Ruiz (21-2, 10 KOs).

A stellar undercard stars eye-catching match-ups between Luke Keeler and Luis Arias, Alfredo Meli and Araik Marutjan, a British & Commonwealth welterweight title clash between Paddy Gallagher and Chris Jenkins and a Celtic super-middleweight title bout between Padraig McCrory and Steve Collins Jr.

On the undercard, elite local talent Sean McComb heads up a level against France’s famously durable and entertaining Renald Garrido and there are also slots on the big stage for Olympic hero Paddy Barnes, Callum Bradley, Seanie Duffy and Dee Sullivan.

