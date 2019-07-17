Victor Pasillas back in action August 24 in San Mateo

RINGSIDE

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated super bantamweight prospect, ‘Vicious’ Victor Pasillas (14-0, 7 KOs), originally from Los Angeles, California, who now resides in the Bay Area near Redwood City, Ca, will return to the ring on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at San Mateo Events Center, which is a short walk from his house. Pasillas will face veteran Ernesto Guerrero (31-28 21KOs) in a scheduled eight-round co-main event contest on a card titled “Fight Night in the Bay” promoted by Ambition Empire Promotions.

“I am very excited to fight in the Bay Area, which is my new home,” said Pasillas. “I train people out of Undisputed Boxing Gym. My trainer Brian Schwartz is a great coach and I am ready to show the world how talented I am. I am very excited to be able to fight so close to the gym I work at. This is going to be fun.”

Pasillas, a decorated amateur who has sparred many of the greats, is now poised to make a world title run as he is one of the best in his division.

“Vic Pasillas can do so many things in the ring, and his amateur background makes him similar to all the great who have gone on to win world titles.” said manager Greg Hannely of Prince Ranch Boxing. “Pasillas had over a 300 hundred amateur fights and has fought everyone that is currently a professional boxer and gave them problems. We’re very excited to help Pasillas get to the next level.”

“This is going to be a great show,” said Pasillas’ head coach, Brian Schwartz. “We are working hard to entertain the fans in the Bay Area and to not just win but win in a way that people leave talking about our fight. Vic Pasillas is one of the best fighters in the world and we are getting ready for a world title run.”

The San Mateo Event Center is located at 2495 South Delaware Street, San Mateo, CA 94403. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the first bell rings at 6:00 p.m. For more information on Ambition Empire Promotions and ticket sales please visit www.ambitionempirepromotions.com.