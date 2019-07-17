Steve Gago talks appearance on Tim Tzysu bill, August 14 in Sydney

RINGSIDE

📷 John Gastev

Steve Gago takes a step up in class as he clashes with former Kazak amateur standout Nursultan Zhangabayev on the undercard of Tim Tszyu vs Dwight Ritchie on August 14 in Sydney, Australia.

The pair will dispute the WBO Global, IBF Pan Pacific (currently held by Gago) and WBA International title (currently held by Zhangabayev) in a fight that could most definitely steal the show in Sydney next month.

The pair enter the contest with also having undefeated records on the line and Perth’s Gago, whose record currently stands at 11-0 with 4 stoppages opened up about being given the opportunity to crash into multiple governing bodies world ratings.

Gago said, “Firstly I have to massively thanks my manager Tony Tolj for getting me this massive opportunity on a big show. against a top-class talent in Zhangabayev. These are the fights you get into boxing for and I am delighted that I am getting an opportunity like this at this stage in my professional career.

“Zhangabayev is a top-quality fighter, I am fully aware of his capabilities but we are putting in the work in camp to pull off what some people may think is an upset, but I don’t believe it will be a shock at all when I emerge victorious on August 14.”

Gago’s manager Tony Tolj added, giving his take on the high-risk clash for both fighters in Sydney this coming August.

The Perth based manager, who also manages world-rated twins Andrew and Jason Moloney stated, “It’s a massive fight as there is a lot on the line. The winner will move into three governing bodies world ratings potentially and that is a massive incentive for both fighters.

“The pair are explosive fighters who both come to put on a show so I believe it’s going to be a great contest and for me, the loser can come back and be only 12 months behind the winner when it comes to career progression. These are the type of fights boxing fans want to see and I’m delighted to have been able to contribute to making such a quality fight that I believe my man Steve Gago will emerge victoriously.”