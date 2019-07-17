Showtime Sports released TV undercard information for Gervonta Davis bill

RINGSIDE

SHOWTIME Sports will live stream three undercard bouts on Saturday, July 27 from Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore leading up to Gervonta Davis’ homecoming title defense.

Unbeaten rising prospects Richardson Hitchins, Malik Hawkins and Dylan Price will be featured in separate bouts on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN beginning live at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page. Then, SHOWTIME® will deliver a three-fight SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The Premier Boxing Champions event is headlined by two-time super featherweight champion and Baltimore native Gervonta “Tank” Davis defending his WBA title against mandatory challenger Ricardo “Científico” Núñez.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN is hosted by Ray Flores with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell providing preview and analysis of that evening’s SHOWTIME telecast. Brent Stover will call the live undercard play-by-play action from ringside alongside Hall of Fame analyst Steve Farhood.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions in association with GTD Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Royal Farms Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET.

The stacked undercard of exciting fights will feature title contenders, rising prospects and local attractions.

On SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP COUNTDOWN, 21-year-old Richardson Hitchins (9-0, 5 KOs), a 2016 Haitian Olympian fighting out of Brooklyn, returns for his fourth fight of 2019 against once-beaten Philadelphia native Tyrone Crawley (7-1-1) in an eight-round welterweight match. Baltimore-native and undefeated prospect Malik Hawkins (15-0, 9 KOs)fights in his hometown for the first time in nearly four years in an eight-round super lightweight bout against Johnathan Steele (9-4-1, 6 KOs). In the opening bout of the streaming countdown show, 20-year-old New Jersey prospect Dylan Price (8-0, 6 KOs)steps in for an eight-round super flyweight bout versus Samuel Gutierrez (16-23-6, 6 KOs).

In other undercard action, former super middleweight title challenger Ronald “The Thrill” Gavril (19-3, 15 KOs) competes in an eight-round fight against St Louis-native Vaughn Alexander (14-3, 9 KOs), while Richmond, Virginia’s Immanuwel Aleem (18-1-2, 11 KOs) clashes in a 10-round middleweight fight against Freddy Hernandez (34-11, 22 KOs). A 10-round super middleweight showdown pits Buffalo’s Lionell Thompson (20-5, 11 KOs) against Austin, Texas’ Brian Vera (26-15, 16 KOs), plus Puerto Rico’s Jayson Velez (28-5-1, 20 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Hector Suarez (12-10-2, 6 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight attraction.



Additional fights will feature Washington, D.C.’s Kareem Martin in an eight-round super lightweight affair against Mexico’s Luis Avila and Staten Island’s Kenny Robles taking on unbeaten Shawn West for six rounds of super lightweight action.

Rounding out the card are a trio of fighters making their pro debuts as Trenton, New Jersey’s Javon Woodard Jr. steps in for a four round super bantamweight fight against Houston’s Isau Duenez, Baltimore’s Malik Warren competes in a four-round super featherweight matchup versus Lancaster, California’s Davonte McCowen and Cleveland’s DeMichael Harris debuts in a four-round super featherweight attraction.