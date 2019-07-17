Mayweather advisor Ellerbe sees Pacquiao-Thurman fight ending one way

World Boxing News

📸 Damon Gonzalez

Floyd Mayweather advisor Leonard Ellerbe is predicting fireworks between Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman on Saturday night.

Ellerbe has overseen the build-up for what will be an intriguing contest at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao and Thurman trade blows heading a Premier Boxing Champions on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event.

Ahead of the bout, Ellerbe had his say.

“Keith is a tremendous fighter. He’s undefeated and a world champion. Now, he’s taking on a legend like Manny Pacquiao. It gets no bigger than that,” he said.

“We have Keith Thurman, undefeated world champion. He has the best resume out of all of the welterweights out there in the entire sport.

“Victories over Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter and now he’s taking on a legend in Manny Pacquiao, who has taken on everyone, including Floyd Mayweather.

“When it comes to name recognition with the general public, it gets no bigger than Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman.

“I think the fight does end in a knockout. We are going to see who knocks out who. Both men are highly motivated to accomplish that.”







The FOX pay-per-view begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is highlighted by this high-stakes match that will firmly give the winner a claim for the top spot in one of boxing’s deepest and most talented divisions.

