Manny Pacquiao’s Ricky Hatton comparison bad news for Keith Thurman

📷 Stephanie Trapp

Senator Manny Pacquiao made an ominous comparison during fight week, which could be bad news for forthcoming opponent Keith Thurman.

Boxing’s only eight-division world champion compared the WBA Welterweight Champion to Ricky Hatton, who Pacquiao demolished in two rounds.

Hatton was laid out flat on his back when the two collided in 2009 at the same MGM Grand Garden Arena venue in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao will be hoping to do similar on Saturday in the main event of the PBC on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event.

“I always feel like I have the ability to beat any fighter out there. I’m still in this sport and I’m planning on a lot more memorable victories,” said Pacquiao.

“Thurman reminds me the most of Ricky Hatton, of fighters that I’ve faced. Will it be the same result? You never know.

“When you work hard in the gym, you can do what you want to do in the ring. It makes it easy and that’s our goal here in camp.

“It’s going to be another page of my story on Saturday, July 20. There’s a big chance that this fight is not going the distance. I’ll be prepared, but I’m thinking it’s not going 12 rounds.”







CAMP

On how training has gone, Pacquiao added: “I always try to push myself and punish myself in training. That’s the key to my career. It leads to everything I can do.

“My speed, power and footwork all come together from my hard work.

“Training camp has been very good. We started in the Philippines before coming here and everything has been smooth. We picked this fight against Thurman because we believed we could give great action to the fans and I know I’ll be ready to deliver on my end.

“The more Thurman talks, the more it will help me. His words are motivating me and encouraging me to work even harder day after day.

“Boxing is about throwing punches, not who has the bigger body. My speed and power will speak for itself. He may underestimate me now, but he’ll talk differently once he’s in the ring with me.

“I’m not taking too much from Keith’s performance against Josesito Lopez. We understand he was coming off of a layoff. I know that he’s not going to take me lightly. I expect him to be 100% in the ring.

