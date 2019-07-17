EXCLUSIVE: Manny Pacquiao reveals how long he’ll fight for, snubs losses

Phil Jay

📷 Stephanie Trapp

Boxing legend and Senator Manny Pacquiao spoke to WBN ahead of his huge welterweight title clash with Keith Thurman on Saturday.

Pacquiao bids for yet another championship belt in a 15th headliner at the world famous MGM Grand.

At 40, questions are being asked regarding Pacquiao’s ability to compete at the very top, something the Filipino isn’t worried about.

‘Pacman’ intents to keep going until at least the age of 42, provided he can compete with the younger contenders.

“As long as I feel good and stay healthy I can see myself fighting for another year or two. I am 40 but I still feel like I am 25,” Pacquiao exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I respect Keith Thurman. This has been the best training camp I have had in a long time. I trained very hard because fighting Keith Thurman demands it.

“Keith Thurman has said he wants to knock me out and retire me. If he does fight that way I am ready and it will be a great night for the fans.”

WBN recently wrote about the fact Pacquiao hasn’t really been defeated by any other fighter besides Floyd Mayweather and Juan Manuel Marquez since 2005.

Points losses to Timothy Bradley and Jeff Horn were among the worst ever seen in the modern era of boxing.

Asked whether those controversial decisions to Bradley and Horn still rankle with him, Pacquiao replied: “I do feel that way. I respect the decisions of the judges, it is part of boxing, but I do not agree with them.

“If you look at the videos of the Bradley and Horn fights it is clear I won,” he added.

Concluded with his thoughts on yet another big match-up on the Las Vegas strip, Pacquiao was keen to point out he was back fighting in his pugilistic abode.

“The MGM Grand does feel like my boxing home. Most of my most memorable fights have taken place there.

“I am very happy to be returning to Las Vegas. To me, it is still the fight capital of the world,” concluded the eight-weight champion.







A win over Thurman will put Pacquiao at the summit of the 147 pound division for the first time since 2014.

Five years on from overturning the shocking split to Bradley and defeating Chris Algieri, Pacquiao is primed to rule again.

Thurman cannot be counted out though, despite what was a sub-par performance against Josesito Lopez last time out.

Anything near the Thurman of the Danny Garcia fight and Pacquiao will definitely have his hands full this weekend.