Kyle Williams vows to come back stronger than ever

RINGSIDE

Kyle Williams has vowed to come back fighting when he returns to action on the back of his British title disappointment.

Williams is ready to lace on the gloves again and remains in good spirits, despite enduring his first defeat as a boxer.

He features on BCB Promotions’ show at the Venue, on Dudley high street. The afternoon offering, on July 28, has been titled ‘Sunday Service.’

The 27-year-old, from Wolverhampton, previously had a crack at British bantamweight boss Kash Farooq, who put him down twice on route to a fifth round stoppage.

The bout was screened live on BBC Scotland, where viewers watched Williams go down fighting to the talented Scot.

His pro record changed to 10 wins, with three TKOs, with just the one defeat. Outing No 11 will be a six-rounder, as he bids to get back to winning ways.

The former Midlands champion no longer has the English bantamweight crown to fall back on, with the strap now held by Marc Leach.

Leach beat Brett Fidoe by unanimous points decision, after Williams vacated rather than face his mandatory challenger.

The Whitmore Reans man had the shot at Farooq on the horizon, so turned in a belt he never ended up defending.

Glories like the split decision victory over Thomas Essomba that landed him those honours are still in his mind, along with possibly even dropping down to super flyweight.

He’s been to the top table before, winning the ICO world title in kickboxing, before switching sports three years ago.

He remains involved as an instructor at Fran Zuccala’s Eclipse Kickboxing & Gracie Jiu Jitsu Academy, on Tempest Street in Wolverhampton.

The second dan black belt teaches children, teenagers and adults at the same venue where he first learned his own skills since the age of six.

The setback against Farooq will now be put to the back to his mind, now Williams has had the time to assess what went wrong and move on.

He said: “I just didn’t perform as I wanted to and what we’d trained for, he slipped and slid a lot more than I expected, but that was mainly because I was loading up.

“His body punching was his best attribute, he actually caught me for the first knockdown as I was throwing a punch myself.

“The second was a shot to the temple, but I still thought the stoppage was a bit premature. The referee counted to eight, but didn’t ask me to step forward or put my hands up.

“I still think he’s beatable and he didn’t get the best of me that night. He won’t be interested in a rematch now, but you never know in the future.

“But it was a brilliant experience, the whole build-up was really exciting and I made some new fans up there. I have to take the positives.

“I’m not one to wallow in self-pity, I’m moving forward. I’ve overcome adversary before, as a kickboxer, and I’ll do it again.

“I just want to get back in there and get going again. The plan is to build up some momentum again, starting on July 28, and get another win on the board.

“I didn’t want to be out of the ring for too long, I was back in the gym the Tuesday after the Farooq fight and I want to crack on. I’m fit all year round.

“Four-rounders are not really going to do anything for me now, so this is over six and that’s what I was looking for.

“I had the English title, Marc Leach was mandatory and I saw somewhere that he didn’t know who the champion before him. That would be me.

“I could even perhaps go for an International title, with one of the major governing bodies. And who’s to say I can’t even drop down to super fly? I believe I can do it.

“If you put your hand in the cookie jar often enough, you’re bound to get a cookie sooner or later. I’m certainly not giving up.”

Fellow Wolves fighter, Conah Walker, is also in action. Walker has five victories, his in the welterweight division, with two TKOs already to his credit.

‘The Wolf’ is emerging as a prospect with a boxing legend in his corner, as he’s coached by two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton.

Walker already has his first six-rounder under his belt, outpointing Nathan Bendon at the same Town Hall in May.

Two hometown favourites will be in action elsewhere on the card, with Danny Ball and Connor Lee Jones slated to appear.

Ball, from Kingswinford, came close to becoming the Midlands welterweight champion in December, pushing title holder Benjamin to a points draw.

He was then matched for a shot at WBC Youth Intercontinental boss Jon Miguez in Spain, but an injury to his opponent saw the opportunity scuppered.

He instead focuses on on adding to his eight wins from nine contests, with three TKOs including two in the first round. Two of those successes took place at the Venue.

Dudley’s Jones will be looking to extend his unbeaten start in the lightweight ranks, after racking up three spotless points successes.

The Lions Boxing Club graduate, an England international as a junior amateur, has vanquished experienced foes in Liam Richards, Kristian Laight and Ibrar Riyaz.

James Beech Jr has relinquished the area strap at super feather, as he’s looking to come down to super bantam.

The second-generation fighter makes the short trip from nearby Bloxwich, featuring in the paid ranks for a 10th time after nine wins, with three stoppages.

He’s the son of Jimmy Beech, who featured 31 times as a pro at lightweight between 1999 and 2008. He’s a graduate of Pleck Boxing Club, who he featured for 80 times with 50 wins.

Reigning Midlands flyweight title holder Ijaz Ahmed has already defended his belt once, after claiming the area strap.

Ahmed beat Conor Blackshaw for the vacant belt and then saw off fellow Brummie Matt Windle to keep it, with a keep-busy affair now lined up.

Alex Florence is unbeaten in the super lightweight ranks, with five victories and one stoppage of his own.

‘Pinky,’ from Ledbury in Herefordshire, will register his first bout of 2019 having passed his two-year anniversary as a pro.

Female flyweight Dani Hodges, from Burntwood, will be determined to get back to winning ways after a first points defeat.

It took Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lisa Whiteside to beat her, a first setback since a TKO loss to Eva Naranjo in Spain two years ago.

An eventful 2019 has also seen the ‘Pocket Rocket’ vanquish Lauren Parker and Roz Mari Silyanova, adding to victories over Sonia Klos and Teodora Hristova.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers.