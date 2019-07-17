James Beech Jr pushing for domestic honours ahead of next bout

RINGSIDE

James Beech Jr believes he can be fast-tracked towards a shot at the biggest domestic honours upon his return to the super bantamweight division.

Beech will get a national ranking back at 122lbs provided he’s victorious upon his return to action, after vacating the Midlands crown at super feather.

He features on BCB Promotions’ show at the Venue, on Dudley high street. The afternoon offering, on July 28, has been titled ‘Sunday Service.’

The 22-year-old, from nearby Bloxwich, hasn’t boxed at super bantam in over a year, last outpointing Paul Gidney for one of his nine wins as a professional, with three stoppages.

A ninth round TKO over Louis Fielding in the main event at the Town Hall last December got him the area strap at the higher weight, but he hasn’t stepped through the ropes since.

Beech feels he should still be considered as a credible challenger, though, with Brad Foster now in possession of both the British and Commonwealth titles.

Jason Cunningham won an eliminator to be considered for British contention in May, with English champion Michael Ramabeletsa another potential target for Beech.

The second-generation fighter is the son of Jimmy Beech, who featured 31 times as a pro at lightweight. He’s a graduate of Pleck Boxing Club, who he featured for 80 times with 50 wins.

Beech Jr said: “The weight has come flying off me and I only need the one fight to be ranked again as a super bantam. Hopefully, a win on July 28 does that for me.

“I just want to get back in there now, I’ve been training at 100 per cent and I’m focussed and dedicated to my boxing.

“The first thing I need to do is get a bit of ring rust off and I like that this is over six rounds. Maybe I’ll get some decent ring time under my belt.

“The most important thing is to make super bantam and to get my hand raised. I’ve prepared well, so it should be a good performance.

“I didn’t take vacating the Midlands title likely, it was something I’d worked towards for a couple of years but the plan was always to drop back down to super bantam.

“I feel strong and razor sharp and I feel I’ve got the skills to test any super bantam in the country. The Midlands was a good stepping stone, but I feel like I’m past that now.

“Brad is the main man there now and he got the British title shot straight after winning the Midlands. It just shows it can be done.

“I’d love a crack at Brad, I’m not calling him out or being disrespectful it’s just that I want a shot. I’m asking nicely!

“I might have to wait for a bit, I know Cunningham won so he might be next in line, but I’ll be ready for something big later in the year. Let’s make it happen.

“Failing that, I’ll be looking for a shot at the English or perhaps a go at an International title with one of the world governing bodies. I just want to be mixing in good company.”

Two hometown favourites will be in action elsewhere on the card, with Danny Ball and Connor Lee Jones slated to appear.

Ball, from Kingswinford, came close to becoming the Midlands welterweight champion in December, pushing title holder Benjamin to a points draw.

He was then matched for a shot at WBC Youth Intercontinental boss Jon Miguez in Spain, but an injury to his opponent saw the opportunity scuppered.

He instead focuses on adding to his eight wins from nine contests, with three TKOs including two in the first round. Two of those successes took place at the Venue.

Dudley’s Jones will be looking to extend his unbeaten start in the lightweight ranks, after racking up three spotless points successes.

The Lions Boxing Club graduate, an England international as a junior amateur, has vanquished experienced foes in Liam Richards, Kristian Laight and Ibrar Riyaz.

Kyle Williams is another to feature in the home corner, determined to get back to winning ways and rebuild after his setback for British honours.

Williams, from Wolverhampton, was handed his first defeat on the big stage in April, against Kash Farooq and relinquished the English bantamweight crown for the opportunity.

His next task is to add to his 10 wins, with three TKOs, having also picked up a Midlands belt along the way before claiming national glory.

Reigning Midlands flyweight title holder Ijaz Ahmed has already defended his belt once, after claiming the area strap.

Ahmed beat Conor Blackshaw for the vacant belt and then saw off fellow Brummie Matt Windle to keep it, with a keep-busy affair now lined up.

Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker has five victories, his in the welterweight division, with two TKOs already to his credit.

‘The Wolf’ is emerging as a prospect with a boxing legend in his corner, as he’s coached by two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton.

Walker already has his first six-rounder under his belt, outpointing Nathan Bendon at the same Town Hall in May.

Alex Florence is unbeaten in the super lightweight ranks, with five victories and one stoppage of his own.

‘Pinky,’ from Ledbury in Herefordshire, will register his first bout of 2019 having passed his two-year anniversary as a pro.

Female flyweight Dani Hodges, from Burntwood, will be determined to get back to winning ways after a first points defeat.

It took Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lisa Whiteside to beat her, a first setback since a TKO loss to Eva Naranjo in Spain two years ago.

An eventful 2019 has also seen the ‘Pocket Rocket’ vanquish Lauren Parker and Roz Mari Silyanova, adding to victories over Sonia Klos and Teodora Hristova.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers.