Grounded Terri Harper won’t be fazed if she lands historic IBO title

RINGSIDE

BOXING sensation Terri Harper insists she will keep her feet firmly on the ground even if she makes history in Rotherham this Friday night (July 19).

The Denaby Main starlet faces South Africa’s Nozipho Bell for the vacant IBO super-featherweight crown at the Magna Centre with victory meaning she will be Britain’s youngest female world champion and the first from Yorkshire.

Having only turned professional in November 2017, it has been a whirlwind 20 months for the 22-year-old but she’s as grounded as ever despite personally selling over 400 tickets for this event.

“Winning that world title would mean a lot to me. We’d be making history, not just for Doncaster but also for South Yorkshire and female boxing as well,” Harper, 7-0 (4 KOs), said.

“Everything has happened really fast and sometimes it feels like I don’t have time to keep up with it all. After the fight is when I go home and reflect and take in everything I’m achieving.

“I feel like we’re moving at a good pace and there more big nights ahead but I’m not getting ahead of myself.”

Nozipho Bell may be something of an unknown quantity to the UK fight fraternity but represents a significant step up in class for Harper.

The Nelson Mandela Bay resident has already mixed in world class having pushed unbeaten WBO champion Ewa Brodnicka over ten rounds and is talking a good game, telling South African press that she will “take the title home”.

Harper, who recently completed a training camp in Spain, said: “She (Bell) has got a world title to try and win and she hasn’t had to stress about things like selling tickets.

“I’ve not seen much of her, just a couple of videos that Andrew (Stefy Bull) sent me, but she looks like a tough girl and she’s going to come and give it her all. No doubt she’s going to bring her A game so I’ve got to be on the ball to make sure I get the win.”

Stefy Bull Promotions in association with Ryan Rhodes’s 26RR Promotions presents an evening of professional boxing entitled ‘The World Awaits’ on Friday 19 July at the Magna Centre, Rotherham.



As well Harper v Bell, Doncaster’s two-time world title challenger Gavin McDonnell returns to action, Lee Appleyard boxes in his hometown for the first time, Jason Cunningham keeps busy ahead of a potential British super-bantamweight title shot, and unbeaten Sheffield prospect Callum ‘Hitman’ Hancock continues his education.

Also in action are debutants Callum Beardow and Cam Shaw, Sheffield’s Jamaican-born puncher Nicolie Campbell and fast-rising super-lightweight Levi Kinsiona.