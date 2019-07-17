Fight Night Live! celebrates 40th franchise show on Saturday

RINGSIDE

Heading toward eight million series views, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast takes a mid-summer trip down to the Jersey Shore on Saturday, July 20, to highlight world-rated junior middleweight Thomas LaManna, WBO Youth Champion Nikita Miroshnichenko and other Rising Stars.

Beginning at 7 p.m. E.T. from the new Carousel Room at The Showboat in Atlantic City, the fan-friendly, FREE Facebook platform will feature a seven-bout card as the series celebrates its 40th live show.

“It’s hard to believe that we’ve reached our 40th FIGHTNIGHT LIVE, but there’s no place we’d rather celebrate than on the Boardwalk in the Historic Fight Capital of Atlantic City,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media.

“The LaManna Family is part of our family – they’ve kept Atlantic City boxing alive during a lean period and we’re pleased to be able to showcase Thomas ‘Cornflake’ LaManna’s next test as he continues down a path toward bigger things. We met Nikita Miroshnichenko when he first started training at Gleason’s in Brooklyn. The young champ is one of six undefeated warriors on the card, and shining a light on the skills of up-and-comers has been what we’re all about since our series began.”

The 27 year-old LaManna (27-2-1, 9 KOs) of Millville, N.J., is ranked No. 12 by the WBA and No. 13 by the WBO. The former New Jersey State and WBC Fecarbox Welterweight Champion faces the hard-hitting Carlos Garcia Hernandez (15-21-1, 12 KOs) of Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, who owns big wins over undefeated Jeffrey Acevedo (8-0), Manny Woods (13-3-1), a first-round stoppage over contender Patrick Day (11-1-1) and a second-round stoppage over undefeated Travis Castellon (16-0-1). Hernandez has faced a staggering 17 undefeated opponents, including world champions Jermell and Jermall Charlo plus world title challenger Yordenis Ugas.

“I’m just happy to be in the ring after a long eight months of let-downs. I never look at an opponent’s record and write it off,” said LaManna, whose eight-round junior middleweight main event marks his 21st contest in Atlantic City and the third time he headlines at The Showboat. “Carlos is a very tough fighter who’s scored some major upsets in the past, but I feel my experience and the level I’m on mentally will win the fight.”

Miroshnichenko (10-0, 3 KOs), originally from Novosibirsk, Russia, leads a crop of undefeated prospects into the ring on Saturday; a group which includes Ry’Shine Collins (2-0, 2 KOs) and Josue Rosa (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia, Zach Dubnoff (2-0, 2 KOs) of Little Falls, N.J., heavyweight punisher Sahret Delgado (7-0, 7 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Robert Terry (3-0) of Jersey City.

Now in its second season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast is the fan-friendly Facebook platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on the real-time conversations held between fight commentators and the viewing audience. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 635 fighters and 19 promotions during 39 live event broadcasts from 21 different cities since May 2017, and in doing so, the interactive platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.