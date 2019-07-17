Dillian Whyte: Public workout / Tale of the Tape / Last ten fights formbook

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Dillian Whyte participated in a public workout on Wednesday prior to the announcement regarding his WBC interim title bout.

The WBC ratified his Saturday battle with Oscar Rivas as mandatory for the winner of Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury in February.

Whyte went through his paces as he approaches another Sky Sports Box Office bout at The O2 Arena.

“I’m good. I feel strong and fit. I saw Oscar Rivas throw a few punches in there. He looks strong and he looks big. His arms a dense, chest dense, legs dense, everything dense. He looks good.

“We’ve been working on the same things. We’re just trying to get better and better. People forget I had seven amateur fights. Most of my learning was done sparring guys like David Haye, David Price, Klitschko, Chisora, all of these guys.

“I fought a couple of these guys but I was their sparring partner at the start so my learning has been from training with these guys. I’m at a high level but I’m still learning. We just work on it until we get better and better.”

Speaking about the WBC before the confirmation, Whyte was still frustrated at the lack of movement, which came late in the day.







“Boxing is a strange sport. we’ve been told this for over 607 days and it ain’t happened yet. I’ve just kept fighting. I just want to give the fans the best fights I can. I could have fought someone else. I’m still learning and I want to challenge myself so we picked Oscar Rivas.

“He’s not really someone that you pick. You fight Oscar Rivas if you have to fight him for a World title or as a mandatory challenger. What the heck, we’re in the game to try and make history and do the best we can.

“These kind of guys, if we I beat these guys, I’m piggy-banking on their amateur experience and their experience. This is another step in the right direction.

TALE OF THE TAPE/FORM GUIDE

“I don’t even know what the best of me looks like yet. Even the strength and conditioning guys keep saying to me ‘you don’t know your limit, we don’t know your limit because we haven’t been there yet’. There’s still probably another 20% or 30% of improvement left to come across the board.

“I’m just excited and working. The longer these guys leave me the better I’m getting.”

For more big fight graphic from JD Sports click HERE