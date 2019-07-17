Chantelle Cameron hits back at Anisha Basheel comments

RINGSIDE

📷 MTK

Chantelle Cameron has fired back at opponent Anisha Basheel – revealing she’ll force her to eat her words ahead of their much-anticipated final eliminator for the WBC world title on Saturday’s huge #MTKFightNight at the Brentwood Centre.

Unbeaten Cameron (10-0, 7 KOs) faces Basheel (8-5, 8 KOs) live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and also live on iFL TV, with the WBC Silver title also on the line.

Basheel lashed out at Cameron earlier this week, but Cameron has responded in style and made it clear that her opponent is in a world of trouble this weekend.

Cameron said: “She’s delusional. I knew she was going to come out and start saying this stuff so she can crack on, but I can’t wait to ram my fist down her throat.

“She’s in for a treat on Saturday because she’s never faced anybody like me. I can’t wait to shut her up and teach her a lesson.

“I’ll let her crack on because I get in there and do what I’ve got to do to win. I’ve got speed, power, and boxing ability, but she’s one-dimensional. I’ll like to see what she’s got to say after the fight.

“As soon as she feels one of my big shots she’ll know she’s in against another puncher herself. All she can do is come running at me trying to knock my head but she’ll walk into one of my shots and I can’t wait for her to feel my power.

“It’s going to be great exposure fighting on ESPN+ and iFL TV, and I’m excited to get in there and punch her head in.”

Cameron vs. Basheel is part of a massive card on Saturday, that includes a WBO European welterweight title battle between world-ranked welterweight Michael McKinson and dangerous Russian Evgeny Pavko, Shaquille Day’s showdown Louis Adolphe for the Southern Area crown, plus the return of world-ranked unbeaten star Thomas Patrick Ward.

A packed undercard at the Brentwood Centre also features the likes of Harlem Eubank, Jamie Whelan, Josh Adewale, Jack Martin and many more.

