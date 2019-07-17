Canelo postpones September bout, will still fight in 2019

RINGSIDE

📸 DAZN

Golden Boy and Canelo Alvarez have made the strategic decision to postpone their typical September fight.

The decision was made in an effort to secure the right opponent and to do justice to the level of promotion required for a boxing star of his magnitude.

Though Canelo typically fights in May and September, it is not without precedent to fight later in the year as Canelo did fight in December of 2018 in Madison Square Garden.

Canelo’s next fight will now take place later in 2019.

“As a Mexican, it’s a responsibility and an honor to represent my country in both May and September,” said Canelo Alvarez.

“Those are my dates. However, as a world champion in multiple weight classes, I also have the responsibility of delivering the most exciting and competitive fights possible.

“That’s why Golden Boy and my team have decided to postpone the date in order to do right by my fans by promoting the best fight possible and with the best opponent possible.”