Anisha Basheel aims to snatch Katie Taylor bout from Chantelle Cameron

Anisha Basheel is supremely confident of blasting the undefeated Chantelle Cameron aside to earn a shot at unified world champion Katie Taylor.

‘The Massacre’ (8-5, 8 KOs) arrives from Malawi for Saturday’s hotly-anticipated WBC final eliminator on #MTKFightNight and believes her undoubted power will be far too much for host Cameron (10-0, 7 KOs) to cope with.

Ahead of a potentially life-changing 10-rounder, Basheel, who is on a run of eight straight knockout wins, said: “My power comes from heart. They call me ‘The Massacre’ and I’m going to massacre Cameron on Saturday night.

“I believe I’m stronger than her. I’m not coming for a holiday. I’m not coming for shopping or to see London. I’m not coming for chit-chat and tea. I’m coming all guns blazing.

“Fans can expect me to show that I’m the true lightweight champion of the world. Katie Taylor – you’re next! ‘The Massacre’ is coming for you too.

“Meeting Taylor is what every female lightweight wants right now because the dream is to be a unifiied world champion. It doesn’t get any bigger than that – it’s the ultimate.

“Beating Cameron is just a key to opening the big door. My eyes are on the big prize and Cameron is just a bridge to walk over on my way to beating Katie.

“I hope Taylor shows up on the night to see what she’s going to go up against. I look forward to meeting her. I’m going to knock Cameron out and then I’m going to take her belts.”

Joining this spectacular collision for the WBC Silver crown is a WBO European title clash between undefeated Michael McKinson and Russian puncher Evgeny Pavko plus a Southern Area showdown between Shaquille Day and Louis Adolphe.



A stellar undercard includes the likes of unbeaten super-lightweight Harlem Eubank, former world kickboxing king Jay Whelan and promising debutant Jack Martin.

