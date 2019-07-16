Showtime launch new Morning Kombat digital series

RINGSIDE

SHOWTIME Sports continues to expand its position as the definitive source for fight fans with two new digital series featuring veteran combat sports analyst Luke Thomas. MORNING KOMBAT WITH LUKE THOMAS AND BRIAN CAMPBELL, the network’s first live digital series, spotlights the weekend’s biggest news from the world of boxing and mixed martial arts.

In addition, MORNING KOMBAT: DISSECTED features Thomas breaking down the most significant action from the boxing ring or MMA cage that weekend. Both weekly MORNING KOMBAT episodes will premiere every Monday at 12 noon ET / 9 a.m. PT on the BELOW THE BELT YouTube Channel and Facebook page. An audio-only podcast of MORNING KOMBAT WITH LUKE THOMAS AND BRIAN CAMPBELL will be released shortly after the live program concludes.

These two new series join a robust lineup of digital content offered free by SHOWTIME Sports to non-subscribers. The network delivers live, hosted streaming coverage from SHOWTIME Boxing press conferences and weigh-ins with analysts, debate and insight into the coming fight card.

SHOWTIME Sports also boasts a podcast and digital video lineup that features the top opinion makers in boxing and MMA. BELOW THE BELT, a digital talk show featuring former UFC fighter and popular podcast host Brendan Schaub, has developed into a leading source of analysis and opinion in combat sports.

From Brooklyn to the World, hosted by former two-division world champion and Brooklyn native Paulie Malignaggi covers boxing as well as other global sports and current events through the unique lens of its host and his longtime friend Peter “Cards.” The SHOWTIME BOXING podcast features veteran boxing reporters Eric Raskin and Kieran Mulvaney with a weekly deep-dive into SHOWTIME Boxing events.

Thomas and Campbell will analyze and react to the most talked-about topics coming out of the weekend’s fight action in MORNING KOMBAT WITH LUKE THOMAS AND BRIAN CAMPBELL. The high-energy and knowledgeable duo will provide insightful water-cooler talk for fight fans every Monday at a time when viewers are digesting the implications of the weekend’s events.

MORNING KOMBAT: DISSECTED, also produced and hosted by Thomas, will see the acclaimed analyst break down the most significant moments from the ring or cage that weekend. Thomas will go in-depth, dissecting the tactical and technical intricacies of a fight.

“We are excited to bring Luke on board to continue expanding our coverage and storytelling in the combat sports space,” said Brian Dailey, Senior Vice President, Digital and Content Strategy, SHOWTIME Sports. “Luke and Brian bring a remarkable combination of creativity, energy and credibility that will diversify SHOWTIME Sports’ programming for fight fans across our platforms.”

“It’s a dream come true to be joining the SHOWTIME family,” said Thomas. “Campbell and I have been given the proverbial keys to the car and we have a ton of fun ideas on tap for both shows. We’ve already hit the ground running with a premium brand that understands combat sports and storytelling better than anyone.”

Thomas is a leading voice and analyst in the sport of MMA whose work routinely crosses media platforms. He currently serves as the host of SiriusXM’s The Luke Thomas Show on channel 156. He is also a former writer and podcaster at MMA Fighting, where he hosted the Monday Morning Analyst and Promotional Malpractice Live Chat podcasts as well as studio shows such as The MMA Beat and The MMA Hour.

Thomas helped create the co-branded USA Today/SB Nation Consensus MMA Rankings. His written work has appeared in the Washington Post, Salon, ESPN and dozens of newspapers across the country.

An expert in all things combat sports, Brian Campbell has earned a reputation as one of the most trusted and reliable reporters in the industry. Campbell currently serves as a SHOWTIME Boxing analyst, writes for CBS Sports and is the fight insider for CBS Sports HQ. He hosts the State of Combat podcast for CBS Sports and PBC’s Face-to-Face for Fox Sports. Campbell is the former boxing, MMA and pro wrestling writer for ESPN, and an experienced sideline reporter and analyst for SportsCenter and FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS.

Both MORNING KOMBAT series are produced by SHOWTIME Sports in association with Malka Sports.