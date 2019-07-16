Pernell Whitaker: The statistics behind the four-weight legend

Ringside

In the aftermath of his tragic death, CompuBox looks at the statistics behind the great former pound for pound king Pernell Whitaker.

Killed by a car in Virginia Beach, Whitaker’s passing at just 55 was met with profound sadness by the boxing community.

Whitaker captured Olympic Gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. He is one of only a handful fighters in history to win titles in four different weight classes.

Sweat Pea compiled a professional record of 40-4-1, 17 ko’s. Whitaker was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, NY in 2007.

Here’s a look at Sweet Pea’s statistical achievements:

Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker is one of only seven fighters in CompuBox’s 26-year history to landed 500 or more punches in a fight.

Whitaker and 1984 Olympic teammate Meldrick Taylor landed 400-plus punches in a title fight three times each.

Whitaker LANDED 286 jabs (an average of 24 per round) in his decision win over fellow Hall of Famer Azumah Nelson (5/19/90). The lightweight avg. is 4 landed per round.

Whitaker’s 286 jabs landed vs. Nelson is second all time in CompuBox history. Whitaker also landed 272 jabs in his W 12 over Santos Cardona. It’s the 5th most in CompuBox history. (Ike Quartey holds the record with 313 landed jabs in his draw vs. Jose Luis Lopez (10/10/97)

Whitaker outlanded Julio Cesar Chavez 311-220 in total punches in their controversial draw on 9/10/93. Whitaker landed 46% of his power punches vs. Chavez.

Whitaker landed 50 punches in round 8 vs. Chavez, the 2nd most by a JCC opponent. #1 is the 53 that fellow Olympian Meldrick Taylor landed vs. Chavez in round 10 of their epic fight.

MOST JABS LANDED IN A FIGHT – ONE FIGHTER

Rank Fighter Punches Opponent Date 1 IKE QUARTEY 313 JOSE LUIS LOPEZ 1997-10-10 2 PERNELL WHITAKER 286 AZUMAH NELSON 1990-05-19 3 SHIBATA FLORES 275 KARAMA LEOTA 1989-05-02 4 ARTURO GATTI 273 TRACY PATTERSON 1995-12-15 5 PERNELL WHITAKER 272 SANTOS CARDONA 1994-04-09





MOST PUNCHES LANDED – ONE FIGHTER – IN A CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT