EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder coach explains how AJ clash still happens

Phil Jay

📸 Amanda Westcott

Deontay Wilder is willing to look at the possibility of fighting Anthony Joshua once the Briton participates in a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

According to trainer and co-manager Jay Deas, Wilder would consider the clash but only if Joshua can reverse his fortunes.

‘AJ’ lost via sixth round stoppage after being dropped four times. Ruiz ripped away Joshua’s four world title belts in the process.

The Madison Square Garden clash is expected to be repeated later this year, after which Wilder would have completed a return with Luis Ortiz.

Provided all goes well with the pair of bouts, Wilder v Joshua is back on the cards for all the heavyweight marbles.

“If Anthony Joshua rebounds and defeats Andy Ruiz Jr. he’s right back in the mix and the fight is still huge,” Deas exclusively told World Boxing News.

“But the Ruiz rematch is a tough fight. Ruiz has always been a good fighter.

“People look at him and make the wrong assumptions. It’s a fight, not a bodybuilding contest. Ruiz can fight and will be motivated to keep his title.

“Joshua is determined to win so he can right his career. It makes for an interesting fight.”

Asked whether Wilder would deviate from his current blueprint to face either Joshua or Ruiz before Tyson Fury, Deas replied: “We are proceeding with the plan that will make Deontay Wilder the biggest name in boxing and one of the biggest names in all of sport.

“We will see what happens after the rematch,” he added.







WILDER

In an extensive interview with WBN recently, Wilder revealed his own thoughts on a massive clash with Joshua.

“I think I could still fight Anthony Joshua. That fight is not dead,” Wilder exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Joshua can come back and do a lot of amazing things you know. Look at all the fighters that have come back. Some of them had two or three title shots.

“Look at my guy Derek Chisora, how many times has he fought for a world title or at world level?

“I can name a couple of guys who have fought for it twice let alone one time. I know some guys who never get blessed to have it one time like my brother Malik Scott.”

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay