Sonny Conto to throw out first pitch at Philadelphia Phillies game

RINGSIDE

The Philadelphia Phillies will have an experienced pitcher on the mound for the first pitch ahead of the team’s contest with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Heavyweight boxer Sonny Conto (3-0, 3 KOs) is training for his August 10 fight versus Guillermo Del Rio at the Liacouras Center, but at Tuesday’s home game, he’ll trade the boxing gloves for a baseball mitt when he throws out the ceremonial first pitch at Citizens Bank Park.

It won’t be Conto’s first time on a pitching mound. The the 23-year-old was a standout pitcher at West Deptford (NJ) High School and led Rowan College in Gloucester (NJ) County to the 2015 NJCAA Division III World Series. He found similar success as an amateur boxer and turned pro under promotional powerhouse Top Rank earlier this year.

The pitch will kick off the Phillies’ 12th annual Italian Heritage Celebration.

“Pitching from the Phillies’ mound is a dream come true for me,” said Conto. “From 9th and Porter to the College World Series to the major league mound, this is an incredible honor, and to do it on Italian Heritage Night makes it even more special.”

Sonny Conto fights Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Liacouras Center on the campus of Temple University, and live on ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Peltz Boxing and Queensberry Promotions, tickets, priced at $100, $55 and $35 are on sale now and can be purchased at the Liacouras Center Box Office and www.liacourascenter.com or by calling Peltz Boxing at 215-765-0922.