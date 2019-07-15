Dave Allen in no mood to beat a gassed David Price after six rounds

World Boxing News

📸 Tom Shaw

British heavyweight Dave Allen is predicting David Price will once again struggle to make it to the final bell when the pair collide in London.

Price has notoriously become a six-round fighter of late as all but one of his contests over the last four years have ended before the championship halfway point.

The only one to go seven rounds ended in defeat to Christian Hammer, leading to a reputation that Price could never go the distance.

Forthcoming opponent Allen wants to get to the Liverpool man before that inevitable conclusion comes to fruition.

“I’ll be very surprised if I don’t knock David Price out in three rounds. I’ll be very surprised,” said Allen.

“I don’t want to beat him after he’s gassed out in six rounds, I want to beat him early on when people will give me credit for it.

“I anticipate beating him in one round. I’ll be very surprised if I don’t win inside two or three rounds. I think I will add to my highlight reel of KOs.

“People wrongly, in my opinion, slate him saying he’s no good and he’s this and that but he’s an Olympic Bronze medallist, a British and Commonwealth champion.

“I’ve never done anything like that. He’s achieved far more than me. Beating him would be a career highlight for me. It was then and it still is now.”

Allen is in fine form having fully focused on his career in recent times. The ‘Doncaster De La Hoya’ has a massive fan base cheering him on to a potential title shot.

There’s no doubting Price has the better credentials, but the gassing element evens things up considerably.

It could be a case of who lands first in the contest, although Allen has proven to have the best chin.

Fights against the likes of Dereck Chisora and potentially a rematch with Dillian Whyte hang in the balance for Allen.

It’s a world away from where Allen saw his career going before getting serious after a loss to Tony Yoka in France.







BARKER

On his partnership with Darren Barker, Allen concluded: “This is the biggest fight of my career. This is the one that could really set me up for the rest of my career and life.

“Me and Darren have been grafting away behind closed doors. I’m always on social media because I’ve got too much time on my hands. But I’ve made a conscious effort to dedicate everything to this fight. I’ve been pretty boring for the past ten weeks but I think it will pay off.

“Darren has been there and done it and he’s been where I am. He knows what I’m doing.

“There’s nothing that I’m feeling that he hasn’t felt before so it makes it easier for me to go to him with these things but knowing that he’s done it all as well.”