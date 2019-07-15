Chantelle Cameron weary Anisha Basheel threat

RINGSIDE

Undefeated Chantelle Cameron is expecting a thrilling WBC final eliminator with Anisha Basheel on Saturday but is adamant the Malawian’s aggression will be in vain.

‘Il Capo’ (10-0, 7 KOs) hosts ‘The Massacre’ Basheel (8-5, 8 KOs), who is on a run of eight straight knockout wins, on a huge #MTKFightNight at the Brentwood Centre in Essex on Saturday – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV.

With Cameron known as a puncher herself, the fight may well steal a show that also stars a WBO European welterweight collision between world-ranked welterweight Michael McKinson and dangerous Russian Evgeny Pavko plus Shaquille Day vs. Louis Adolphe for the Southern Area crown.

Cameron said ahead of the 10-rounder: “Basheel is a serious threat. She’s knocked out eight in a row and it’s a big step up. It’s going to be a good, good fight and I’m looking forward to it. I know she can bang.

“Also, we’ve got to see if she can take a shot too. I don’t know many of her opponents so I question whether they can hit. She’s got to take my power. I’ll be switched on with head movement because I know she’s a puncher.

“Basheel and I are both big punchers. Basheel’s knockout record is very good. The difference is, she’s wild with it and comes gunning in. I pick my shots and go body and head.

“As long as I stay switched on, I’m going to hurt her. I know she can whack so I’m going to be careful with her power but she’s never been hit by anyone like me so I think that’ll be a shock to her. She’s very reliant on her power.

“I think I’ve got too much for her in every department. Whatever she brings to the table, I’ll bring better – speed, power, skills. I’ve worked too hard to lose to Basheel.”



The winner of the bout earns a shot at unified world lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

Also on a busy bill in Essex, the likes of Jay Whelan, Jack Martin, Harlem Eubank and more look to stake their claims for greater exposure.