British title added to Paddy Gallagher v Chris Jenkins clash

RINGSIDE

Belfast hero Paddy Gallagher has been given a huge extra incentive for his showdown with Chris Jenkins on August 3 after the British title was confirmed to now be on the line during their clash on the huge Féile an Phobail card.

The fight between Gallagher (16-5, 10 KOs) and Jenkins (21-3-2, 8 KOs) was already for the Commonwealth welterweight crown, but Jenkins will now also have his British title up for grabs on the undercard of Michael Conlan vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz on BT Sport in association with Frank Warren and ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

Gallagher said: “It’s amazing that the British is on the line. It’s more to win now, but it’s still the same fight after all so I’m really pleased with everything.

“Of course it’ll be good to win the British title, but I’m going to remain focused through the build up and I won’t overthink about things too much. The win alone against Jenkins is good enough for me, so collecting two belts via that win makes it top notch.”

Gallagher vs. Jenkins is part of a huge bill, that features world-ranked Conlan’s step up against Ruiz plus potentially career-defining showdowns between Luke Keeler vs. Luis Arias and Alfredo Meli vs. Araik Marutjan.

There’s a Celtic super-middleweight title on the line when Padraig McCrory and Steve Collins Jrmeet and local heroes such as Paddy Barnes, Sean McComb, Dee Sullivan, Callum Bradley and Seanie Duffy star on a lengthy undercard.