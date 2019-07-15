Andy Ruiz Jr. to Anthony Joshua: Don’t even think about UK rematch!

World Boxing News

📸 Ed Mulholland

Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr. has fired a warning to Anthony Joshua over the venue for their rematch in 2019.

With Joshua set to take on Ruiz Jr. later in the year, we seem to be no closer to finding a venue for the rematch.

As WBN previously reported, streaming service DAZN want New York to re-host the clash after his awesome display on June 1st.

This is despite Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn hoping to take the encounter to home soil in the UK.

Joshua will be attempting to win back his heavyweight titles after he was dropped four times and eventually beaten by Ruiz at MSG.

Boxing fans from around the world were shocked when the Olympic gold medalist lost his four world titles earlier in the year. A result that has been described as one of the biggest shocks in heavyweight boxing.

The stakes will be higher than ever going into the rematch, and Ruiz is determined that it will not be contested on Joshua’s home soil.

In an interview with TMZ, the current champion stated that he wants to fight to be held in ‘Mexico or New York City again, Vegas or here [in LA]’, and seems adamant that he won’t back down if Joshua doesn’t agree.

Despite his shock defeat, a number of boxing legends are backing Joshua to regain his world title – including Floyd Mayweather and Ricky Hatton.







ODDS

A redemption win for Joshua means a fight with either Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder is back on for 2020.

‘AJ’ lost out once Ruiz ripped away his belts, with a massive payday of around $50m falling by the wayside.

Becoming a two-weight world champion would be an amazing feat for Joshua, given the fact he was defeated in such humbling circumstances previously.