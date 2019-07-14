Dillian Whyte: I’m overlooking Oscar Rivas? – People tarkin’ rubbish!

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte has laughed off claims he’s looking past Oscar Rivas to a potential world title shot against Deontay Wilder.

‘The Bodysnatcher’ heads into what has become the most important fight of his career next week. Whyte battles Rivas with the number one WBC spot at stake.

A loss would be catastrophic to the Londoner’s chances of landing Wilder in the late summer of 2020.

Discussing the O2 Arena headliner, Whyte said: “I’m probably the most underestimated boxer in the world. People always tarkin’ some rubbish every time I fight them. We see it time and time again, they say this and they say that.

“I’ve done nothing but praise Rivas, he beat Pulev and Andy Ruiz in the amateurs, he was a top amateur. 26 fights, 26 wins in the pros, 18 knockouts, just beat Jennings.

“This for him in his World title, or whatever. For him, it’s a big thing. He thinks everyone is overlooking him. He’s going to prove this and he’s going to prove that. I do that every fight.

“This isn’t a fight that I’m going to change my mindset for. This has been like this my whole career.”







STOPPAGE

On if he can get the stoppage, Whyte added: “Everyone I step in the ring with I believe I’m going to stop them man. Sometimes I don’t get the stoppage but I do try my hardest.

“I’ll do what I need to do and I focus on me. I train hard and I don’t leave no stone unturned. I’ll never overlook anyone and I graft to make sure I was better than the last time out.

“I don’t really care what these guys are going to do. They all have two hands and two legs, they’re going to do the same thing, jab, uppercuts, hooks, overhand, whatever.

“It’s a different challenge, different mindset, fresher guy as people say.

“He can look for it but it will land at some point. I’ve got a massive arsenal of other punches as well. I’ve got a good right hand, good jab, good uppercut as well.

“Hopefully he’ll be looking for the left hook and that will leave him open for something else. I’ll get to showcase one of my other devastating punches,” he concluded.