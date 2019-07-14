Chris Arreola says he’s got the antidote to Adam Kownacki relentlessness

World Boxing News

📸 Stacey Verbeek

Former title challenger Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola discussed his showdown that headlines FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes Saturday, August 3 from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.

Arreola faces up and comer Adam Kownacki in a bid to derail the Pole’s world title bid.

“Adam and I are going to put on a great fight. I’m really excited for this one. As a fan, this is the kind of fight I’d want to watch. It’s going to be a fight that’s talked about for years.

“Everyone knows this is going to be a great fight. People always have something negative to say anyway, so I’m only controlling what I can. I’m really looking forward to this fight. To display the new tricks of the trade that I’ll be implementing into this fight.

"I'm nothing like the fighter's he's fought and I'm not an opponent. I'm here to fight. He's going to have a tough time trying to put me out. A lot of people underestimate me, but you'll see on August 3 that I'm a heavyweight to be reckoned with.







RELENTLESS

“The main thing that I’ve seen from Kownacki is that he throws a lot of punches. He throws a bunch of punches. You just keep throwing punches and one of them is going to land and that’s what I see from him.

“Training camp has been going great. I’m loving it. Learning a lot of new tricks of the trade and working on the old things also. I’m looking forward to this fight because the things that I’ve been working on with Joe Goossen. Those things are going to come out in this fight.

“I’m going to be in the best shape possible on August 3. I’m saying it now, if I lose, I’m retiring. But I’m not going to lose. I’m coming guns blazing to get this win.”

