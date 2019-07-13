Liam Williams devastates Karim Achour in two, Sunny Edwards dominates

World Boxing News

Liam Williams produced a devastating second round to take out former French title holder Karim Achour at the O2 Arena.

The Welshman began well and the writing seemed to be on the wall after the first three minutes. Down twice, Achour was waved off before his corner had the chance to throw in the towel.

Achour looked shaken following a powerful onslaught by ‘The Machine’.

In the second of BT Sport’s live bouts, Archie Sharp retained his Continental WBO super featherweight championship against a game Jordan McCorry.

Sharp dropped McCorry with a sickening body shot. The Londoner looked set for an early night. The Scottish challenger rallied and came back into the contest during the mid-rounds.

With rounds in the bank, Sharp went into cruise control in the later sessions to see out a unanimous decision.

Sunny Edwards produced a solid display over ten rounds as the brother of WBC champion Charlie notched a twelfth professional triumph.

The super flyweight out-scored Hiram Gallardo 99-90 on all three judges’ cards in what was an IBF ranking contest.

Edwards followed up on his previous win back in April as he stopped Pedro Matos in eight.

Ex-amateur star Willy Hutchinson moved to 9-0 with a dominant six-round victory over Josip Perkovic. The Scottish light-heavyweight went the distance for only the third time in his career.







EARLY ACTION

In front of many travelling supporters, ex-MMA star Florian Marku stopped Tommy Broadbent in round four of their welterweight bout. Marku recorded his fourth win in the paid ranks since switching codes.

Frank Warren’s heavyweight signing Jonathan Palata wasted no time impressing his new promoter. Palata haled Ferenc Zsalek in just over a minute of the first round.

Hamzah Sheeraz did similar to Scott James as the middleweight improved to 9-0.

Micky Burke got his pro career off and running as the welterweight out-pointed Michael Williams.

Lightweight Mark Chamberlain put Sergio Gonzalez on the canvas twice in the first round but had to settle for a decision after four. Chamberlain is now 3-0.

In the opener, super featherweight Jake Pettitt dropped Elvis Guillen on his way to a four-round points victory.

Prior to the televised bouts, bantamweight Dennis ‘The Menace’ McCann pushed his early C.V. to 2-0.