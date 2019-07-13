EXCLUSIVE: Ten-part World Boxing News Deontay Wilder interview in full

World Boxing News

📸 Amanda Westcott

World Boxing News recently conducted a huge and exclusive ten-part interview with World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Covering everything from Luis Ortiz to Tyson Fury and mandatory Dillian Whyte, Wilder was gracious as ever with him time.

Find all ten parts with the big-hitting and undefeated world ruler below:

EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder fires KO warning to ‘obsessed’ Dillian Whyte

Posted on 12th July 2019 by Phil Jay

In the final instalment of an unprecedented ten-part series with WBN, Deontay Wilder concludes with a warning to UK heavyweight Dillian Whyte. The WBC champion has clearly had enough of misrepresentation on the subject of facing his mandatory challenger. Whyte and his promoter Eddie Hearn have lobbied for a title shot of late, claiming it’s […]

EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder airs decision on future Anthony Joshua fight

Posted on 11th July 201912th July 2019 by Phil Jay

Deontay Wilder discussed a possible fight with Anthony Joshua in the penultimate instalment of the WBC heavyweight champion’s interview with WBN. The 33 year-old, like most of us, watched on in disbelief as Joshua was dropped, devastated and humbled by challenger Andy Ruiz Jr. Wilder had been attempting to land a massive undisputed unification with […]

EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder blasts Tyson Fury opponents, confirms TV for rematch

Posted on 10th July 201910th July 2019 by Phil Jay

Deontay Wilder’s extended interview with WBN winds down over the next few days as the WBC champion prepares to make a big announcement on his next fight. Wilder will battle Luis Ortiz in a rematch on a date and at a venue to be announced in July. The pair will renew hostilities following a combative […]

EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder talks TV ‘damage’, warns Luis Ortiz on PED’s

Posted on 9th July 201910th July 2019 by Phil Jay

Undefeated world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has opened up to WBN on the possibility of Luis Ortiz failing a drugs test before they collide. A date for their rematch is currently under consideration as the pair ready to meet again in 2019. The first time around, Ortiz wobbled Wilder before the WBC title holder rallied […]

EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder – the real reason for Dominic Breazeale fight

Posted on 8th July 20199th July 2019 by Phil Jay

A lot was said about Deontay Wilder’s persona in the run-up to his grudge match with Dominic Breazeale. The plain fact was the pair just didn’t like each other. That animosity wasn’t enough for WBC champion Wilder to face Breazeale in the past. But when the opportunity arose following a draw with Tyson Fury, Wilder […]

EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder on Luis Ortiz dates, emulating Lennox Lewis

Posted on 7th July 20198th July 2019 by Phil Jay

WBC heavyweight champion and extreme knockout artist Deontay Wilder has revealed potential dates for his forthcoming fight with Luis Ortiz. Wilder, 33, announced the fight during Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr. fight week after being informed of a delay to a Tyson Fury rematch. Fury wanted more time to make a name for himself […]







EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder ANNIHILATES Tyson Fury Las Vegas ‘circus’

Posted on 6th July 20197th July 2019 by Phil Jay

Deontay Wilder’s extensive and exclusive WBN interview continues with the American’s stark thoughts on Tyson Fury’s recent Nevada debut. Fury headlined in Las Vegas for the first time, entertaining fans with an homage to Rocky IV. ‘The Gypsy King’ donned a full ‘Uncle Sam’ outfit, copying Apollo Creed by entering the MGM Grand to James […]

EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder drops BOMBSHELL on Andy Ruiz Jr. fight

Posted on 5th July 20196th July 2019 by Phil Jay

It’s no secret Deontay Wilder is aiming to pick up every single world heavyweight title belt before riding off into the sunset an American hero. In the third part of an extensive chat with WBN, the WBC top division ruler has addressed when a massive undisputed unification with Andy Ruiz Jr. could happen. Ahead of […]

EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder reveals opinion on why Anthony Joshua lost

In the second part of an extensive and exclusive interview with World Boxing News, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder aired his thoughts on the Anthony Joshua fallout. Wilder, 33, has been forced to come to terms with the fact the pair will never meet in an undefeated and undisputed battle after Joshua was humbled by […]

EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder faults Dillian Whyte on WBC shot, ‘He had four strikes!’

Posted on 3rd July 20194th July 2019 by Phil Jay

World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has opened up exclusively to WBN on a potential fight with Dillian Whyte. Wilder has lined up his next two fights, despite Whyte and his promoter Eddie Hearn bemoaning the fact the Briton has been mandatory with the WBC for over 600 days. Recently completing a WBC stipulation […]