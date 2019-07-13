Whyte v Rivas heads to DAZN, still unconfirmed as WBC mandatory fight

World Boxing News

Matchroom Boxing released a statement over the weekend confirming the forthcoming clash between Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas will be screened on DAZN in the US.

Whyte, who has been number one with the WBC for over 600 days, will put his top rating on the line against the dangerous Rivas.

Promoter Eddie Hearn had lobbied for the World Boxing Council to ratify the winner would be next in line for champion Deontay Wilder.

President Mauricio Sulaiman has obviously not heeded those pleas yet.

Wilder is currently scheduled to fight Luis Ortiz before Tyson Fury in back-to-back rematches. This leave Whyte out in the cold until at least the late summer of 2020.

That’s provided the ‘Bodysnatcher’ comes through a tough test in Rivas next weekend.

MATCHROOM STATEMENT

The Heavyweight title eliminator between Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas for the number one spot in the WBC. The clash will be streamed live in all DAZN markets on Saturday, July 20, from The O2 in London.

DAZN is available across four continents with the service available in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Japan and Brazil.

Whyte (25-1 18 KOs) holds the number one slot with the WBC. He puts that on the line as the hard-hitting ‘BodySnatcher’ continues to blast his path to a World title shot.

The Brixton banger put Derek Chisora away in devastating style in his last outing. They thrilled a Greenwich crowd in their rematch in December – before Whyte iced Del Boy in the 11th round.

The 31-year-old Briton will be gunning for a tenth straight win against Rivas, with wins over Joseph Parker, Robert Helenius and Lucas Browne sandwiched between his two wins over Chisora.

Whyte has become a must-watch fighter since rocking old foe Anthony Joshua in their battle at The O2 in December 2012. Yet again he takes on a high-risk challenge as he cements his spot as the leading Heavyweight contender in the world.

Rivas (26-0 18 KOs) is yet another dangerous challenger for Whyte to risk his number one rankings with. The Colombian comes into the bout on the back of his biggest win in the paid ranks.

Rivas traveled to Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York in January and KO’d former World title challenger Bryant Jennings in the final round of their clash.

The triumph underlined his dangerous potential to World titlists and fellow contenders.

In the United States, action will begin on DAZN at 1:00 p.m. ET. The full six-fight Matchroom Boxing undercard is live from The O2 in London.







HEARN

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “This is a huge night of Heavyweight boxing. I’m excited that DAZN subscribers will get to watch it live.

Dillian Whyte, who has proved himself as one of the best Heavyweights on the planet. He takes on the relentless and unbeaten Oscar Rivas who is coming off a brutal KO of Bryant Jennings.

Brit Derek Chisora faces off against Poland’s Artur Szpilka. Crowd favourite Dave Allen tackles David Price in a big domestic shootout. Tune in and don’t miss it!”