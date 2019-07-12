Mick Hennessy’s son Micheal held to shock draw on Amir Khan undercard

World Boxing News

📸 Dave Pinegar

A shock on the Amir Khan Jeddah bill saw promoter Mick Hennessy’s son Michael Hennessy Jnr held to a draw by unknown Farhad Hazratzada.

Making his debut Hazratzada put the first blemish on middleweight prospect Hennessy’s record.

After the duration of four rounds, scores read 38-38 twice and 39-37 to Hennessy.

Just before the main televised section of the event, New Zealand heavyweight Hemi Ahio took out Ali Kiydin on one round.

In a four-round middleweight contest, Kyle Lomotey won with all three judges against Abdulfatah Julaidan

Early action in the four-rounders between the Jeddah Sharks and Jeddah Tigers saw Zuhayr Al-Qahtani score a decisive points win over Rakesh Lochab.

Rodrigo Carabello put Sajid Abid on the canvas before scoring a second round stoppage. Carabello is now 6-0.

In the opener, super bantamweight Shakhobidin Zoirov carded unanimously against Sandeep Singh Bhatti. Judges scored 40-36 twice and 39-37 in favor of Zoirov.