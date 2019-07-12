Khan v Dib / Dubois v Gorman: Bookie makes EXACT ROUND predictions

Ringside

📸 Dave Pinegar

Amir Khan will see off Billy Dib within 18 minutes of their Saudi Arabian scrap this Friday, according to spread betting firm Sporting Index.

‘King’ Khan is the favourite for the welterweight bout, and the Bolton-born brawler is set to claim a sixth round knockout if the traders at Sporting Index are to be believed.

Former world champion Khan was defeated by Terence Crawford in April this year, but has made noises that he could face Manny Pacquiao should he defeat Australian Dib at the King Abdullah Sports City.

Neville Burdock, head of trading at Sporting Index, said: “Amir Khan will be itching to get back into the ring, and he has an opportunity to silence his doubters again by defeating Billy Dib in Jeddah.

“Our traders think that Khan will win this one comfortably, and expect him to wrap it up in the sixth round after 18 minutes. Should he do so, his next move could be to face Manny Pacquiao in what would be arguably the biggest fight of his career.”

DUBOIS v GORMAN

Daniel Dubois will be made to wait until the eighth round before knocking out Nathan Gorman, according to spread betting firm Sporting Index.

‘Dynamite’ Dubois faces fellow Brit Gorman at the O2 Arena on Saturday, and the boxing experts at Sporting Index think Dubois will claim victory in the 25th minute of the heavyweight bout.







Neville Burdock, head of trading at Sporting Index, said: “Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman both have so much potential and will likely go on to have long careers in the sport, but we fancy ‘Dynamite’ to edge this one.

“Dubois has only been taken past the fifth round by one fighter, Kevin Johnson, but our traders think Gorman will give Dubois a tough challenge before hitting the canvas in the eighth round in the 25th minute.”