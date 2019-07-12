Jezza Dickens aims to impress home crowd in Olympia return

RINGSIDE

Hometown hero Jazza Dickens is honoured to be representing his city of Liverpool on tonight’s huge #MTKFightNight card when he takes on Nathaniel May for the IBF European featherweight title.

Dickens (26-3, 11 KOs) faces May (21-1, 12 KOs) at the Eventim Olympia live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and also live on iFL TV, and he plans on doing his loyal supporters proud with a big performance.

Dickens said: “There is no greater motivation to me than fighting in Liverpool. There’s so many good memories I have and so much love I have for the people of Liverpool.

“Everyone who is coming to the fight and has paid their hard earned money. I know it’s expensive to come, so for the support all I can say is thank you for believing me.

“When I go in that ring, I’m not going in with the mind of a 28-year-old man in the prime of my life, I go in with the mindset of a 12-year-old boy with a hunger of being world champion. I have to make that kid proud.

“I have to thank MTK Global for the opportunity too. If you’ve never seen me before, I’m always in exciting fights. You’ll see a world class Jazza tonight. I’m happy to put that out there because that’s how I feel. It’s not me having a big ego, it’s just how I truly feel.”

Dickens vs. May is part of a massive #MTKFightNight that also features the return of four-time world title challenger Martin Murray (37-5-1, 17 KOs), as he goes up against Portuguese champion Rui Manuel Pavanito (10-8-1, 5 KOs), plus former world champion Terry Flanagan (33-2, 13 KOs) makes his long-awaited comeback, facing Jonas Segu (19-8-2).

Ex-Olympic star Tasha Jonas (7-1, 5 KOs) takes on Bec Connolly, while the likes of Sam Maxwell, Ged Carroll, John Quigley and Craig Glover make up a huge undercard in Liverpool.

CLICK HERE FOR #MTKFIGHTNIGHT TICKETS